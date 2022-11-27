Snow Likely in Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON NEWS) -- Widespread snow is likely on Tuesday.

A winter storm watch is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday for areas to the northeast.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The heaviest amounts could still shift, so keep an eye on the forecast.

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 4.6 inches of snow, which is 2.1 inches below normal.

Regardless of the amount, travel impacts will occur.

Stay tuned for updates.

Behind Tuesday's system, temperatures will take a nose dive, eventually into the single digits.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...