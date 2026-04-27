HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

SATURDAY APRIL 26th

SARTELL SABRES 13 HIBBING BLUEJACKETS 1

The Sabres out hit the Bluejackets five to four, including four doubles. Landon

Fish threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, three

walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Nolan Hemker, he went 1-4 with a double for a

RBI and he scored a run. Mateo Seguara went 1-2 with a double for a RBI and he

had a walk. Trevor Schlangen went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Brody

Thompson went 1-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Keaton Landowski was hit by a pitch, Parker Smith went 1-2 with a walk and

Landon Fish was hit by a pitch.

The Bluejackets starting pitcher was K. Augustin, he threw four

innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded

two strikeouts. T. Swenson threw two innings, he gave up two runs,

two hits, and one walk.

The Bluejackets offense was led by T. Swanson, he went 1-3 and he

scored a run, K. Augustin went 1-1 with two walks and J. Jivery had a

walk. D. Vessel and G. Lampert both went 1-3.

SARTELL SABRES 9 HIBBING BLUEJACKETS 3

The Sabres out hit the Bluejackets eight to six, including three

doubles and they were aided by six walks. The Sabres starting

pitcher was Daylon Holter threw five innings to earn the win. He gave

up five hits, one run, one walk and he had eleven strikeouts. Luke

Lance threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he recorded a

strikeout. Nathan Gjemse threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two runs

and four walks and Parker Smith closed it out with 2/3 of an inning.

The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura, he went 1-3 with a

double for two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. Miles Simonson went

1-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went

1-1 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch and Brody Thompson

went 1-3 with a double, a stolen base and he had a walk. Nolan

Hemker went 2-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored

two runs and Parker Smith was credited for a RBI. Trevor Schlangen

went 1-3, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Jackson

Knott had a walk.

The Bluejackets starting pitcher was E. Fischer, he threw four

innings, he gave up four hits, two walks, four runs, and he had a

strikeout. Four others threw 4 2/3 innings, they gave up four hits, four

runs, four walks and they recorded five strikeouts.

The Bluejackets offense was led by L. Fischer, he went 3-3 with a

double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. G. Lamphere went 2-3

with a double and a sacrifice for a RBI and O. Rope was credited for a

RBI and he was hit by a pitch. B. Dewer went 1-3 with a walk and he

scored a run, D Vesel had a walk and he scored a run and A. Davey

and K. Augustin both had a walk.

PAYNESVILLE BULDOGS 14 LPGE THUNDER 7

The Bulldogs out hit the Thunder fourteen to ten, including three doubles and

they were aided by eleven walks. Gavin Bulthuis started on the mound, he threw

five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he

recorded a two strikeouts. Matt Hemmingson threw two innings, he gave up four

hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Esau Nelson, he went 3-4 with a double for two

RBIs and he scored three runs. Braydon VanderBeek went 2-4 with a double for a

RBI and he scored two runs. Shane Pauls went 4-4 with a double for two RBIs

and he scored two runs. Gavin Bulthuis went 1-3 for two RBIs, two stolen bases

and he scored a run. Matt Hemmingson went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run

and Reed Johnson went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Eric Paulson went 1-4

with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Destin Reiter was credited

for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sawyer Holtberg went 1-1

for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run and Nick Utsch was hit by a

pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Thunder starting pitcher was Max Mitzel, he threw two innings, he gave up

thee hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Santiago

Aravrier threw four innings, he gave up eleven runs, ten hits, seven walks and he

recorded four strikeouts.

The Thunders offense was led by Hagen Brunkhoret, he went 3-4 with a home

run and a double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Lerner Burkharst went 1-2 with

a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Santiago Arabia went 1-3 for a RBI

and Travis Warner went 1-4 for a RBI. Zorell Gonzales went 2-4 and he scored a

run and Max Mitzel was credited for a RBI. Ephaim Swartzentube went 1-3 and

he scored a run and Gavin Johnson went 1-4 and he scored a run.

BBE JAGUARS 12 ASHBY ARROWS 0

The Jaguars out hit the Arrows eleven to three, including two doubles, a triple

and a sacrifice fly. They put up seven runs in the first inning to give Noah Jensen

their starting pitcher a good deal of support. He threw three innings, he gave up

three hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Walker Winter threw two

innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Noah DeRoo went 2-3 with a triple for two RBIs,

a stolen base and he scored a run. Cameron Loe went 2-3 for two RBIs, a walk

and he scored a run. Lance Rademacher went 1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a

pitch, had a stolen bases and he scored two runs. Baron Breitbach went 2-3 with

a double for a RBI and Tyler Myers went 3-3 with a double and he scored two

runs. Aiden Mueller had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Walker Winter went 1-2, he

was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Jensen had

two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run, J. Niklaus had a walk, a stolen

base and he scored a run and G. Rooney scored a run.

The Arrows starting pitcher was Noah Anderson, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave

up up seven hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Deacon

Steenblock threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he

recorded two strikeouts.

The Arrows offense was led by Brooks Rylander went 1-2 with a walk and Carver

Rylander went 1-2. Evan Rossum went 1-1, AJ Olson and Brad Schroeder each

had a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 8 ASHBY ARROWS 0

The Jaguars out hit the Arrows eight to one, including a triple, a

double and a sacrifice fly. Lance Rademacher started on the mound

for the Jaguars, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave

up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Jace Mueller, he went 2-3 with a

double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Jenson went 1-4

with a triple for two RBIs and a stolen base. Aiden Mueller went 1-4

for a RBI and a stolen base and Noah DeRoo had a sacrifice fly for a

RBI. Tyler Meyers went 2-4 and he scored a run and Walker Winter

was credited for a RBI, he had a walk, two stolen bases and he

scored two runs and Cameron Loe was hit by a pitch. Lance

Rademacher went 2-4 with two walks and he scored two runs and

Baron Breitbach had a walk and a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Arrows was Evan Rossum, he threw four

innings, he gave up four hits,, five runs, one walk and he had four

strikeouts. M. Barry threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three

runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. M. Barry went 1-3 and AJ

Olson had a walk.