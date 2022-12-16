St. Cloud Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With Christmas almost here, the St. Cloud Salvation Army is looking for a few more bell ringers.

The Salvation Army hopes to raise over $80,000 in the final week of their annual campaign, and Major Mike Parker says anyone with a little extra Christmas spirit is asked to sign up.

A bell-ringing shift lasts a minimum of two hours, and the Salvation Army has set up a website so volunteers can see the available locations and times available.

Major Parker says it’s common to run short of bell ringers in the final week of the campaign, but this year the recent snowstorms have cut into the volunteers and the donations collected.

For more information, or to sign up, click here.

To volunteer by phone, call the Salvation Army (320-252-4552)and ask for the kettle coordinator.