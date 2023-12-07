Salvation Army Asking for Help After Fire Shuts Down Shelter

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Salvation Army is still assessing the damage after a fire started in its shelter earlier this week.

Lieutenant Nate North says the water and smoke damage is much larger than they originally thought.

There are parts of the facility that had to go down completely to the studs because they were not savable. But, there are certain parts we hope we can save and just be dried out. For the most part, though it is a lot of going down to the studs and replacing things.

North says the shelter part of their facility is not usable right now.

He says between 40 and 50 residents had to be moved to the Lincoln Center and the Place of Hope.

He says with their Red Kettle Campaign underway right now that is the easiest and best way for you to help them recover and get back on their feet.

North says, to make matters worse, the St. Cloud Salvation Army is $15,000 behind where they were last year at this time with their Red Kettle campaign.

Salvation Army Kicks-Off Holiday Bell Ringing Season Getty Images loading...

He says donations of furniture and televisions for their lounge area to replace what was lost would also be helpful.

Get our free mobile app

Other services like the food shelf, the Christmas sign-ups, and the community meals are still going on in the part of the building not impacted by the fire.

READ RELATED ARTICLES