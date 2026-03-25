ST. JOHNS UNIV. JOHNNIES BASEBALL

TUESDAY MARCH 25th

BETHANY LUTHERN VIKINGS 3 ST. JOHNS JOHNNIES 2

The Vikings out hit the Johnnies eight to five, including a pair of doubles. Sean Gamble a righty senior threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ethan Lung threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Quentin Holmes threw two innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts. The Vikings offense was led by Connor Brigger, he went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs and Xander Meisser had a stolen base and he was credited for a RBI. Jayden Knutson went 3-3 with a double and he scored a run and Seth Jones went 2-2 and he scored a run. Vincent Currie went 1-3 and Jared Harry went 1-2.The Johnnies starting pitcher was Dylan Bloom a lefty freshman threw 5 2/3innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Dobesh a righty senior threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.The Johnnies offense was led by shortstop Alex Matchey, he went 1-4 for a RBI and shortstop Will Koeppen went 1-2 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. DH Zach Helfmann went 1-3 with a walk and catcher Mason McCurdy went 1-2 with a walk. Center fielder Riley Schwellenbach had a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, Tanner Hoeman went 1-1 and first baseman Justin Brooks had a walk.

BETHANY LUTHERN VIKINGS 6 ST. JOHNS JOHNNIES 5

They each collected five hits, the Vikings Starting pitcher was Easton Pratt, hewent 2 1/3 innings, he gave four hits, five walks, five runs, and he recorded astrikeout. Mitch Cox threw three innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded twostrikeouts. Riston Wojcik threw 1 2/3 inning and he recorded a strikeout.The Vikings offense was led by Max Athmann and. Seth Jones both went 1-3 fora RBI and he scored a run. Jaydon Knutson had a walk and was credited for aRBI and Connor Brigger was credited for a RBI. Xander Meissner went 1-4,Yumior Peña Torres went 2-3 with a walk. Josh Miller had a walk and he wascredited for a RBI and Vincent Currie had two walks and he scoredthree runs.

The Johnnies starting pitcher a righty junior Carter Theisen threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Ben Rudser threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits one run, onewalk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty sophomore Dylan Marciulionis threw1 2/3 innings, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Johnnies offense was led by Will Koeppen went 1-3 for three RBIs and a walk and Riley Schwellenbach had a walk, one RBI and he scored a run. Justin Brooks went 1-4 and he scored a run and Brendan Hemr went 1-2 and he scored a run. Will Wareham went 1-1 with two walks and he scored a run, Mason McCurdy went 1-3 and Grayson Fuchs had a walk and he scored a run