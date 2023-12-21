Sales Soaring for Minnesota’s Current State Flag

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud business is having a hard time keeping the current Minnesota state flag in stock.

Get our free mobile app

Tim Coil owns Coil's Flags and Flagpoles. He says he's always had the Minnesota flag available for people to buy with steady sales in the past. But, he says he started noticing an uptick in sales a few months ago once the State Emblems Redesign Commission started looking at new designs.

The last two weeks have gotten busier and this week here has really kicked into gear more so because of the fact that they have their final choice and people are getting concerned and they want to make sure that they are able to get a current Minnesota flag.

Coil says he had to order a huge inventory because he couldn't keep them in stock. Most customers are buying multiple flags, some as many as six at a time.

They are buying them as Christmas gifts so that they can give them to their children for a keepsake.

Coil says the comments he's heard are that the customers are not happy with the new flag design.

He says he plans to carry both the new flag - once it's official - as well as the current flag next year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES