Royalton Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Pornography Charge

Sherburne County Jail

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Royalton man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 35-year-old Andrew Groen contacted a minor victim using a texting app and coerced the child into sending sexually explicit photos.

Court records show Groen posed as a 19-year-old man named Tyler and sent the victim obscene images, links to pornography, and encouraged the minor to have sex with an adult man identified in messages.

The case is a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Willmar Police Department.

Groen has pleaded guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography.

A sentencing date has not been set.

