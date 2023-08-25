Royalton Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Child Pornography Charge

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Royalton man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 35-year-old Andrew Groen contacted a minor victim using a texting app and coerced the child into sending sexually explicit photos.

Court records show Groen posed as a 19-year-old man named Tyler and sent the victim obscene images, links to pornography, and encouraged the minor to have sex with an adult man identified in messages.

The case is a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the Willmar Police Department.

Get our free mobile app

Groen has pleaded guilty to production and attempted production of child pornography.

A sentencing date has not been set.

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America? Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub

LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born Leg warmers, pillbox hats, and overalls are a few of the most memorable fashion trends over the last 100 years. Take a trip down memory lane and explore these trends.