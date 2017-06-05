Rox Walk Off Against Bismarck Sunday

The St. Cloud Rox took advantage of a late Bismarck miscue, resulting in a 3-2 win in ten innings at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 4-2 on the season.

The Rox loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the tenth inning. Luke Ringhofer hit a routine ground ball to Larks second baseman Michael Pereznegron, who bobbled the ball and allowed the winning run to scamper home.

The Rox will play against the Thunder Bay Border Cats Monday and Tuesday in Brainerd. The games were originally scheduled to be played at Port Arthur Stadium in Ontario, but stadium renovations have moved the games to Mills Field.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 on Monday night on AM 1390 KXSS. Rox baseball on AM 1390 is brought to you by Gary's Pizza.