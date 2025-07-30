The Willmar Stingers beat the St. Cloud Rox 4-1 Tuesday night at Joe Faber Field. The loss snaps a six-game Rox winning streak and increases the Stingers' winning streak to four games.

The Stingers jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings and rode a strong pitching performance from Louis Castano to the win. The Houston Christian University pitcher tossed seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits while striking out six Rox batters.

The Rox lone run came in the bottom of the seventh inning when Alex Dupuy knocked in Noah Matheny with a single.

St. Cloud wraps up its season-long eight game homestand Wednesday night when they host the Willmar Stingers at Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Following Wednesday's game the Rox will have just three home contests remaining on the schedule, with a home playoff game slated for either Sunday, August 10th or Monday, August 11th depending on how the rest of the season shakes out. Playoff tickets went on sale on Tuesday.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.