Rox Split Day/Night Doubleheader

The Rox lost 12-3 to Mankato in the afternoon and won 1-0 over Mankato in the rain shortened nightcap. The Moon Dogs jumped all over Rox starter Richie Holetz for 6 hits and 7 earned runs in just 1 inning. Holetz took the loss. Frank Achecar had 2 hits and 1 RBI for the Rox in game 1.

St. Cloud got 5 shutout innings from R.J. Martinez in their 1-0 nightcap win over the Moon Dogs. Hance Smith was 2-2 with an RBI for the Rox.

The Rox are 8-8 and will play at Willmar Wednesday night at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.