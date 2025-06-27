The St. Cloud Rox are sitting atop the Northwoods League with a 22-7 record so far this season. The Rox wrap up a long homestand that began Monday night with games on Friday and Saturday night at Joe Faber Field.

FRIDAY FIREWORKS

St. Cloud welcomes the Bismarck Larks to town for the weekend set. Friday's game is scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start time and is to be followed by a fireworks show. Limited reserved seating is still available for Friday's game (as of this writing) and general admission seats are also still available.

QUARTER DROP SATURDAY

Saturday is another popular night at the ballpark- Piggy Bank Giveaway and Quarter Drop. The first 275 kids aged 12 and under to pass through the gates will receive a Rox piggy bank. After the game, the team will dump $1,000 worth of quarters on the infield while kids scramble to fill their piggy banks.

It's also a Salute to Service Saturday, which means that the first 75 active or veteran military members who purchase a ticket will receive a free Rox cap.

BACK ON TUESDAY

After games at Rochester on Sunday and Monday, the Rox return home for a pair of games against Minot at Joe Faber Field. The Tuesday game is pint glass giveaway night, while Tuesday will again feature postgame fireworks.

FOLLOW THE GAMES LIVE

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9, Granite City Sports.