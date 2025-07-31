The St. Cloud Rox beat the Willmar Stingers 3-2 Wednesday night in the final game of their eight-game homestand at Joe Faber Field. The Rox were 7-1 on the homestand and currently boast a Northwoods League-best 41-18 record on the season.

Nolan Geislinger provided the offense for the Rox with a two-run single in the second inning and a run-scoring hit in the fourth inning. Jaron Bleeker picked up the win for the Rox on the mound after tossing five innings and allowing just two runs on six hits.

The Rox will hit the road for a matchup with the Badlands Big Sticks on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.