Rookie Edwards Leads Wolves Past Cavs Sunday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104 Sunday night at Target Center. The win improves Minnesota to 5-14 on the season.

Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards had the best game of his young career with 23 points (including 4-7 from three-point range), five rebounds, four assists a steal and a block without turning the ball over.

Malik Beasley added 23 points for the Wolves, while D'Angelo Russell scored 19 in the win. The Wolves were playing without Karl-Anthony Towns (COVID-19) for an eighth straight game.

As a team, the Wolves shook off a tough-shooting second quarter to finish 16-40 (40%) from the three-point line. Minnesota turned the ball over only eight times while forcing Cleveland to commit 19 turnovers in the game.

The Wolves will now hit the road for a five-game road trip beginning right away on Monday night when they visit Cleveland for a rematch with the Cavs.

Monday's game can be heard on WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. and tip-off set for 7 p.m.

Following Monday's game, the Wolves will travel to San Antonio, Oklahoma City (for two games) and then Dallas before returning home to take on the Clippers on February 12th.