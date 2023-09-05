Four Women Hurt in Wright County Tent Fire
MAPLE LAKE (WJON News) -- Four people suffered burns after a tent caught fire in Maple Lake Sunday.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office and emergency responders were called out to 460 Ash Avenue South at around 8:50 p.m. Deputies arrived to discover two women and two juvenile girls had been inside a tent when it caught fire.
Authorities say one of the women was using an aerosol can for an art project when the fumes were ignited by an insect-repellent candle just outside of the tent.
A 20-year-old victim was taken to HCMC with severe burns to her legs.
A 37-year-old woman was taken to Buffalo Hospital for 2nd-degree burns to her foot, hand, and forearm.
A 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were brought to the Buffalo Hospital by family members for the treatment of minor burns.
