Cokato Man Hurt in Car vs Semi Crash

MIDDLEVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Cokato man had to be extricated from his car after a crash with a semi Tuesday morning.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the intersection of County Road 35 West and County Road 7 Southwest near Howard Lake.

The sheriff's office says it happened at around 9:30 a.m. when the driver of the tractor-trailer went through a stop sign. Authorities say the big rig and the car collided, pinning the car driver, 40-year-old Christopher Gallagher inside.

The Howard Lake Fire Department was called in to get Gallagher out of the wreck. He was taken to HCMC with minor injuries.

The semi-driver, 40-year-old Isadore Mallak of Wadena, was not hurt but was cited for careless driving.

