SAUK RAPIDS -- With rain in the forecast, Rock the Riverside in Sauk Rapids has been canceled for Thursday. The event will not be rescheduled.

The last concert in the summer music series will be next Thursday, September 9th with Wanda Jam playing from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Radio Nation playing from 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

See Every WE Fest Headliner SInce 2000