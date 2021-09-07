Molitor’s Haunted Acres Announces Opening Date for 2021

A huge sign of fall has just arrived in Sauk Rapids. This past week the iconic Molitor's Haunted Acres hearse was parked prominently in their parking lot, signally the start of spooky season.

My fiance and I both noticed the hearse at different times last week sharing the news with each other, and wondering when the first day of the attraction will be. As we drove past the popular grill and bar on Labor Day we got our answer.

There is a sign out front saying that Molitor's Haunted Acres will be opening for business on October 1st, 2021.

Last year the popular hayride/haunted house combo made some changes to be a self-guided walk-through experience to accommodate with COVID regulations. Their plan for this year has yet to be announced, but you can guarantee that whatever they do, they will do it big and it will be scary. Molitor's Haunted Acres always goes all out, they know how to do Halloween right.

If you are dropping the kids off to be scared, be sure to join in the Halloween fun inside the bar and grill where staff get dressed up for theme weekends all throughout October. Elaborate costumes, decorations, and great food and drink specials are abundant all month long at Molitor's.

For more information on the Molitor's Haunted Acres experience this year, check out their website, or like them on Facebook.

