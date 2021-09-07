Gas Prices in Minnesota Fell Slightly in Past Week

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota fell a penny per gallon in the past week averaging $3.02 a gallon. That is 91.5 cents higher than a year ago.

Gas Buddy says the cheapest station in Minnesota is $2.74 cents and the most expensive is $3.54.

Gas Buddy says, as expected, Hurricane Ida's disruption to the oil refining industry-led gas prices to rise over the last week, but the rise wasn't very significant.

Gas Buddy says they expect that by Halloween we could see the national average for gas to be back under $3. Right now the national average is $3.17.

