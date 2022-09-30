Ring In Fall With More Than 40 Vendors, Food Trucks, & Music This Weekend!

To me, fall really begins on October 1st. I know meteorological speaking it began back in September, but once that calendar flips to October I start to REALLY think about the leaves changing colors, shorter days, bonfires on crisp nights, and of course seeing local producers taking to the fields to combine and disc under what grew this summer. If you are more into celebrating fall with some shopping, which isn't wrong, there is a local event happening this weekend that will give you some deals, food, and best of all some music.

Head South of Saint Cloud for the weekend, but not too far, Saint Augusta is home to the White Peony Boutique Shed where they are having a pretty big celebration this weekend that will feature more than 40 vendors, food trucks, and music. According to their Facebook event page, there will be:

Candles, Body Care Products, Jewelry, Graphic T-Shirts, Homemade Treats, Custom Wood Signs, and even some Homemade Honey!

If you can't make it Saturday or Sunday, the hours are 9am-2pm each day at the shed in Saint Augusta, located at 6608 Gregory Park Road, they DO have a website that has other products, but that doesn't mean the deals found at their fall market are available.

Since we are in the process of moving to the neighborhood the plan was to stop by for a bit one of the days to check it out, as I was told that "there might be something we need there" by my wife.

Have a great weekend!