SCSU Baseball Update: Red/Black World Series

HUSKIES BASEBALL

RED/BLACK WORD SERIES

(Thursday September 29th)

GAME #3

RED 12 BLACK 1 (7 Innings)

The Red got a big win over the Black to make the series 2-1 in favor of the Black. They did collect sixteen hits, including three home runs, two triples and two doubles. They played very good defense in support of their pitchers. Righty Kole Krier from Maple Grove High School started on the mound. He threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Ty Sherman from Waukesha, Wisconsin threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red offense was led by junior John Nett, from Appleton, Wisconsin, he went 3-for-3 with a 400 foot home run. He had a triple for two RBIs, he scored three runs. Senior Drew Bulson went 1-for-3 with a home run of about 390 feet for two RBIs, and he had a great game behind the plate in his catcher position. Junior Noah Dehne from St. Paul, Mn went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Junior Mason Diaz from Valparaiso, Indiana went 2-for-3 with a walk off home run, off the score board for two RBIs. Freshman Matt Perry from Suamico, Wisconsin went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Junior Mitchell Gumbko from Ada, Michigan went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Freshman Hayden Konkol from Denmark, Wisconsin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Sophomore Sawyer Smith from Somers, Wisconsin went earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Junior Ben Clapp from Maple Lake High School went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Senior Parker Savard from Hanmer, Ontario went 1-for-2 and Freshman Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Black was lefty Hayden Frank from STMA High School, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one walk, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw two innings, he gave up six hits, one walk, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Easton Vertz form Pulaski, Wisconsin threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits and four runs.

The Black offense was led by Drew Beier from Foley High School, he want 1-for-2 with a double to the right center field fence and he scored a run. Sophomore Kevin Butler from Naperville, Illinois went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Freshman Archer Ogbourne from Carlisle, Iowa went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Freshman Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Freshman Brayden Jacobson from West Fargo, ND earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Junior Tyler Schiller from Hutchinson High School earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

GAME #4

SATURDAY OCTOBER 1st (1:00)