Minnesota State Trooper Involved in a Crash With Wrong-Way Driver

RICE (WJON News) -- A Minnesota State Trooper was involved in a Highway 10 crash near Rice late Thursday night.

The patrol says the trooper was responding to a wrong-way driver at around 10:45 p.m. when the crash happened.

Records show the trooper was heading east with their lights and sirens activated when they crashed with a car heading west in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Trevor Reiter of Sauk Rapids, suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital. Details on the trooper involved are scheduled to be released Friday evening.

Authorities say alcohol was involved in the crash.

