Alzheimer’s Fight Gets Boost In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The fight to end Alzheimer’s got a big boost in St. Cloud.

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s in St. Cloud raised $103,000 thanks to the work of 57 teams and over 450 participants.

Get our free mobile app

The top fundraising team was Team Sand, walking in honor of Dennis Sand who passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease in June. The team also walked in memory of Ervin Sand and Betty Sand. Team Sand raised over $7,200.

Laura Cheeley is Dennis’ daughter:

It’s really powerful coming together with those who you know understand and feel the same sense of purpose. It’s impossible to understand what it’s like to have someone you love have this disease, and until you’re “in it” you just cannot fully comprehend it. Looking around the crowd there is a shared connection in understanding, empathy, grief, heartache, and loss, but also hope.

More than 99,000 Minnesotans are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, assisted by more than 171,000 family and friends. Money raised will help fund Alzheimer’s support groups, the 24/7 Helpline, educational community classes and research efforts worldwide.

Donations are still being accepted for the St. Cloud Area Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

For more information, or to donate, click here.

PHOTOS FROM THE WALK TO END ALZHEIMERS IN ST. CLOUD

Teams at the Walk To End Alzheimer's in St. Cloud. Submitted photo. Teams at the Walk To End Alzheimer's in St. Cloud. Submitted photo. loading...

Teams at this year's Walk To End Alzheimer's - St. Cloud. Submitted Photo. Teams at this year's Walk To End Alzheimer's - St. Cloud. Submitted Photo. loading...

Teams at this year's Walk To End Alzheimer's in St. Cloud. Submitted Photo. Teams at this year's Walk To End Alzheimer's in St. Cloud. Submitted Photo. loading...