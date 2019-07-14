Riders Hit the Road in 39th Annual Tour of Saints [VIDEO]

ST. JOSEPH -- Over 1,000 serious and casual bike riders alike took a ride around central Minnesota this weekend.

The 39th annual Tour of Saints was held on Sunday, beginning and ending at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph.

The “heavenly little ride” featured open start times, three-course options, and a variety of stops along the way.

Natalie Hughes Molde rode in the event for the second year in a row. She says she appreciates the flexibility of it.

Instead of all having one start time it's kinda just come between these two hours and start whenever. Yeah, we'll track your time, but that's not really the point.

Riders could choose from 18, 35, and 50-mile route options including stretches along the Lake Wobegon Trail. Hughes Molde says it’s nice to have multiple courses to choose from.

It's kind of nice because the 35 has a point in it where you can decide to go on to the 50 or not, so as you go you can decide later yeah I'm feeling this or nope I'm done.

Each course included rest stops with food and drinks for riders.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, an education and advocacy non-profit.