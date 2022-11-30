Retired U.S. Army Major Appointed to Substance Addiction Council

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- A retired U.S. Army Major from central Minnesota has been appointed to the Governor's Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction.

Governor Tim Walz has appointed Major John Donovan of Big Lake to the panel.

Donovan currently serves as the Board Chair for the Recovery Community Network in St. Cloud.

He also recently received the 2022 St. Cloud State University Alumni Service Award and the Advocate of the Year Award from the Faces and Voices of Recovery based out of Washington D.C.

