Reports Suggest Vikings Down to Four Head Coach Finalists

Multiple reports suggest that the Minnesota Vikings have narrowed down their search for a new head coach down to four candidates.

Following the January 10th firing of both General Manager Rick Spielman and Head Coach Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings showed that the organization was ready to chart a new path after failing to advance to the post-season three of the last four years.

Job one was to hire a new General Manager, and the team checked that box on January 26th when they announced the hiring of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as the new Vikings GM. Adofo-Mensah was most recently the Vice President of Football Operations for the Cleveland Browns.

Next on the to-do list for the Vikings was to hire a new head coach. The team began the initial interview process prior to the hiring of their new general manager, but want to hold off on making a hire to allow the new GM to have a say in that decision.

Now that new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is in place, reports are circulating that the organization has narrowed its search for a new head coach to four finalists.

Four Vikings Head Coaching Finalists

Among other future-related questions for the Minnesota Vikings, are whether or not Kirk Cousins will play another snap of the team. Despite having a statistically-strong season, many see the team looking for ways to unload the QB and his massive contract.

Will a new General Manager and Head Coach want to choose their own quarterback? Or will Kirk maintain his role as the team's leader under center?

Time will tell. Interesting times for the fans of the purple. Stay tuned.