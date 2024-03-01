Remodeled St. Cloud Landmark ‘Poseidon House’ Back On Market [GALLERY]

A famous St. Cloud house has been remodeled and is now back on the market. The 'Poseidon House' on County Road 1 in St. Cloud is listed for $749,000.

The home is listed by Brandi Hansen and Christina Clifton of Central MN Realty LLC.

Built in 1958, this home was purchased in the fall of 2020 before undergoing extensive renovations and even being featured on the HGTV show "Ugliest House in America."

The house had some, um, unique features before the remodel.

Ashli Overlund

Ashli Overlund

Ashli Overlund

Ashli Overlund

Ashli Overlund

Ashli Overlund

Ashli Overlund

From the listing:

Remarkable opportunity to purchase a smart home on the Mississippi River. Once again offered for sale, this well-known property has undergone extensive remodeling, adding modern design and functionality. This smart home is powered by a Control 4 system that operates the locks, garage doors, TVs, music, lights, security, thermostats, theater screen, light intensity/color and surround sound for both the main house and guest house from an app on your phone or tablet. The complete lower-level remodel in 2022 refreshed the bathroom, theater room, and game room. These spaces now feel more modern and offer a great space to entertain, since the lower level walks out to the hot tub and pool. The heated pool was repainted and a new filtration system/pump were installed. The homeowner also had plans drawn up for another garage to be added with access on the garage side of the house. This smart home offers an extremely convenient location, a great floorplan with modern amenities & technology.

