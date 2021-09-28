Registration for 2022 Grandma’s Marathon Opens Friday

DULUTH -- Registration opens Friday for the 2022 Grandma's Marathon in Duluth.

Spokesman Zach Schneider says:

"We're opening at full capacity. We're hoping to have the 20-thousand runners, the community support that everybody is used to, and we want to put 2020 and 2021 behind us and move forward with some more fun-filled Grandma's Marathon weekends."

Officials are opening registration at full capacity despite a surge in COVID cases attributable to the delta variant.

Schneider says they'll modify the race plan if health conditions dictate but their hope is, by next race-time, they can have a regular Grandma's Marathon weekend.

