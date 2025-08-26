TOWN BALL UPDATE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 JORDAN BREWERS 0

(Sunday August 24th)

The Lumberjacks defeated the Brewers in their second round state tournament, to advance to the championship weekend, they out hit them nine to four. Logan Winkelman threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Reece Gregory, a draftee from Avon, threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Eon VonWald, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dan Marod went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Brett Leabch went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Lukas Olson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Drew Beier and Chuck Hackett both went 1-for-4.

For Jordan Tommy Thompson threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nate Beckman threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he had three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Derek Dahlke, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Joe Lucas went 1-for-4. Afton Koch and Steve Beckman both went 1-for-3 and Turner Storm had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

CHASKA CUBS 4 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

(Sunday August 24th)

The Cubs defeated the Muskies, they out hit them nine to eight, to end their season and the Cubs advance to the championship weekend. Drake Kilber threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nolan Kemp threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Justin Johnson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Michael Gabbard went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Griffin Wurtz went 3-for-4 and Wyatt Rogers went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Alex Twenge went 1-for-3 and Patrick Fontaine went 1-for-4. Walker Rogers had a walk and he scored a run, Nick Ekstrum and Henry Bushey both scored a run and Tyler Polster had a walk.

For the Muskies Lefty John Schumer threw eight innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Gavin Schulte, Levi Lampert, Jace Otto all went 1-for-4, Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 with a walk. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-3, Cody Partch had a walk and Ethan Carlson scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 3 WATERVILLE INDIANS 1

(Sunday August 24th)

The Eagles defeated the Indians, they out hit them eight to six, they will now advance to the championship weekend. Gabe Rohman threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brayden Skindelien threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brayden Skindelien, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Nate Meyer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Luke Knutson went 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Bennet Schultz went 1-for-4 with a walk and Josh Beier went 1-for-4.

For Waterville Dallas McBroom threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Sellner threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jack Mellstrom went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Sam Stier went 1-for-4 with a double. Blayne Bartels had a RBI and a walk and Dalton Grose went 2-for-4. Ben Boran went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Nolan Grose went 1-for-3 and Josh Cook had a walk.

SCHEDULE

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS vs. NISSWA LIGHTING

(Saturday August 30/4:00@ Brownton

FOLEY LUMBERJACkS vs. PRINCETON

(Saturday August 30th/6:30 Brownton

FARMING FLAMES vs. HANSKA

(Saturday August 30th/11:00 Brownton

REGAL EAGLES vs. LESUER

(Saturday August 30th/1:30 Hutchinson