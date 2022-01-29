Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Possession

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Red Lake man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says on Friday, 43-year-old Bobby Donnell, Sr. pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Court records show the Red Lake Police Department arrested Donnell on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop on March 7th, 2020.

Authorities say while Donnell was in custody, officers found pictures depicting child sexual abuse that involved minors under the age of 12 on his cell phone.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

