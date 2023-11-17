Recalled Cantaloupe Makes Five Minnesotans Sick

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is warning consumers about a fresh fruit recall that has been linked to several cases of salmonella in the state.

Arizona-based produce manufacturer Trufresh has announced a recall of all sizes of cantaloupe with the “Malichita” sold between October 16th and 23rd due to potential contamination and a related salmonella outbreak in the United States and Canada.

The MDH says five Twins Cities residents got sick between October 25th and November 4th and one of them was hospitalized after eating a contaminated cantaloupe.

Health officials say to contact your care provider if you are experiencing symptoms such as diarrhea and fever after eating one of the cantaloupes.

