Minnesota Department of Health Releases STD Report
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - New research shows some sexually transmitted diseases have spiked in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Health has released the 2022 health report, and it a 25% spike in syphilis cases statewide, but centered in the Twin Cities and Duluth area.
It’s not all bad news; cases of other STDs (Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV/AIDS) saw a slight decline.
Key findings from the report:
- STDs remained at near historic high levels but saw a 5% decrease from 33,706 cases in 2021 to 32,072 cases in 2022.
- Chlamydia remains the most reported STD in Minnesota, with 22,079 cases.
- Gonorrhea reported 8,161 cases in 2022, a 15% decrease since 2021.
262 newly diagnosed HIV infections were reported in 2022, a decrease of 12%. It’s believed that there are 9,805 Minnesotans living with HIV/AIDS, and almost two-thirds of new cases affect communities of color.
In addition, the M-D-H continues to monitor three outbreaks of H-I-V: one each in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties, and one in the Duluth area. The Hennepin and Ramsey County outbreaks began in 2018, while the Duluth outbreak began in 2020.