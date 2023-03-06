Tesla Recalling Model Y Due To Loose Bolt

UNDATED (WJON News) - Tesla is recalling more than 3,000 cars because of a loose bolt in the back seat.

The recall affects 2022 and 2023 Model Y Teslas.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the bolts securing the second-row seatback may not be tightened, and that could cause greater injury in a crash. No injuries or deaths have been reported due to the issue, but Tesla says they’ve identified five warranty claims since December that may be related to the problem.

Tesla will inspect the bolts and tighten them to specifications if necessary.

In addition, a Tesla supplier has improved training and supervision to make sure the bolts are torqued to specifications.

