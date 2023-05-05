Rainy Weekend On Tap for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The weekend isn't going to be a washout, but you might want to keep an umbrella handy.

Showers will be likely with some embedded non-severe thunderstorms possible Saturday into early Sunday morning, then chances diminish a bit for Sunday and Sunday night.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

While rainfall amounts may be highly variable, totals through the 3-day period may range from a half inch to an inch over much of central-southern Minnesota, with rainfall totals between 1-2 inches over western Wisconsin.

Get our free mobile app

Here in St. Cloud, we haven't had any rain yet in the first five days of May, so we're about a half-inch below normal for the month. However, for the spring season so far, we've had 6.61 inches of precipitation, which is about two inches above normal.

Temperatures will become a bit cooler with the increased cloud/rain complications but still close to normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES