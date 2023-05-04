Bomb Threat Hoax in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - No one was hurt after a bomb threat was called into a Big Lake youth center.

The Big Lake Police Department was alerted to a bomb threat called into the WAVE Youth Center (171 Lake Street North) Wednesday at 3:22 p.m.

Officers evacuated the center, neighboring buildings, and city hall as a precaution.

The Metro Transit Police Department was called in and used an explosive detection dog, but nothing dangerous was discovered.

The WAVE youth center remains open as normal.

The Big Lake Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

