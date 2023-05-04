Otsego Man Sentenced for Deadly ATV Crash

BUFFALO (WJON News) - An Otsego man will spend 185 days of work release in Wright County for the July 2022 death of a boy.

According to the criminal complaint, Austin Copsey of Otsego was driving an ATV with a 12-year-old passenger just after 10:00 p.m. on July 16, 2022, when he hit a row of mailboxes cemented into the ground. The ATV rolled into a ditch, resulting in the death of the child.

At the time, authorities say his blood alcohol level was .16 – twice the legal limit.

Tuesday, Copsey pleaded guilty to one count of Criminal Vehicular Homicide – Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or more. He was sentenced to 185 days in the Wright County Jail.

Copsey will serve the sentence in 20-day increments on work release. In addition, He’ll be on probation for the next ten years.

