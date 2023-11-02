Hurry! Don’t Miss Your Chance To Visit Santa At Crossroads Mall

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO CROSSROADS MALL

Santa is coming to the Crossroads Mall again this year, and you can get ahead by booking your appointments now. No longer is the day of standing in line for two hours like Ralphie in 'A Christmas Story,' or perhaps like your own personal memory as a child.

BOOK YOUR PHOTO SHOOT ONLINE

Now you can book your photos with Santa online. The first available date this year will be Friday, November 24th, with appointments being booked from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. I've noticed that many of the available times are already taken, so get your booking scheduled as soon as you can, or you might miss out on this year's professional photo opportunity.

PET PHOTOS WITH SANTA AT CROSSROADS MALL

If you would like to have Santa pictures with your pets, the next available date will be Monday, December 4th, 2023

ADVANTAGES OF BOOKING YOUR SESSION

By booking your advanced reservations, there are some pretty cool things that you'll be able to take advantage of, including:

Getting a FREE phone call from Santa, powered by 'Portable North Pole'

You get to lock in the date and time of your choice...ahhhh. No more crabby kids

Free access to 'MyPhoto' all season long

Quicker check-out times on site

OTHER SPECIAL EVENTS

You can also book Sensory Friendly photos, exclusively for families and children with special needs, to be able to visit Santa in a sensory-friendly environment, pajama parties where you and the kids can wear your PJs and give a donation on behalf of St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and SickKids, and of course baby's first photos, where the photographer can take that extra special care needed in capturing your baby's first Christmas.

ENJOY THIS YEARS PHOTO SHOOT

We all know how exhausting it is to get our kids to have a great experience, so scheduling your photos in advance, and making sure that your kids are fed, have had a nap, and feel good, can make all the difference in their experience, as well as yours.

