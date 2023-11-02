SCTCC Discontinues Application Fees

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College will no longer charge an application fee.

Vice President of Student Affairs Andrew Pflipsen says the decision to eliminate the admission fee reduces the barriers for people looking for a college education.

The discontinuation of the application fee is a win-win for SCTCC and our students. By removing this barrier, more students will be able to easily access SCTCC and our educational programs. It also allows for continued efforts of faculty and staff to enhance the student experience throughout their time at SCTCC.

SCTCC is already a participating college in Minnesota’s Direct Admissions Program, which offers free college applications for high school seniors.

The change is effective immediately and will cover applications for the spring, summer, and fall semesters in 2024.

