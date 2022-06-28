Prison Inmate Sentenced for Dealing Meth from Behind Bars

ST. PAUL (AP) -- An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine has been sentenced to an additional 29 years in prison for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars.

Marco Avila was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for dealing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California.

Authorities say the 37-year-old Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota.

A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage.

Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.