TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

(SATURDAY)

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

The Brewers out hit the Clippers twelve to four, including two doubles and a sacrifice fly and seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher Reed Pfannesntein threw a gem, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Jordan Picka, he went 3-3 with a double for one RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Luke Schmidt went 2-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Logan Adams went 1-2 with sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. JT. Harren went 1-5 for a RBI and Ethyn Fruth went 2-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 2-4, Max Kiffmeyer went 1-5 with a double, one stolen base, he had a walk and he scored a run, Jake Stalboerger and Dan Zeiher both scored a run.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Carson Geislinger, he threw eight innings, he gave up twelve hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Dan Berg, he went 2-4 with a double, Kevin Kramer went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Landon Neiman went 1-3 with a stolen base and he had a awlk and Matt Geislinger had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 12 FARMING FLAMES 2

The Royals out hit the Flames nine for four, including a home run and six players earning RBIs. Their starting pitcher was Dalton Thelen, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Cooper Notch, he went 1-3 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Caleb Maddox went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tyler Prom went 1-3 for two RBIs and a walk. Dalton Thelen went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Grady Notch went 1-2 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Goose Hadley went 1-3 and he scored a run and Jack Boos went 1-2 and he scored two runs.

The Flames starting pitcher was Kyle Zierden, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Owen Gunderman threw once innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flames offense was led by Drew Cramlet, he went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Cody Fourne went 2-3 with a double and Ethan Navatril went 1-3 with a double. Owen Gunderman had a walk and I. French scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 AITKIN STEAM 3

The Black Sox out hit the Steam twelve to five, including a double and a hit batter. Their starting pitcher was Jadin Norby, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Neuswander threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Mason Tautges went 2-4 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Owen Fradette went 3-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Johnson went 3-5 and Trevor Sawyer was credited with a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Ben Millard went 1-5 for a RBI and Bryan Benson went 2-5 and he scored a run. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Steam starting pitcher was Thor Dunham, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run, one walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew Paulbeck threw three inings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walks and he recorded two strikeouts. John McGuire issued two walks and Z. Ehnstrom threw two innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Steam offense was led by Zach Ehnstrom, he went 1-3 for a RBI and Landon Janzen was credited for a RBI and he had two walks and he scored a run. Nathan Ehnstrom went 1-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jack McGuire, John McGuire and Mike Olson all went 1-4 and Drew Paulbeck scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 14 REGAL EAGLES 3

The Lumberjacks and the Eagles both collected nine hits, they did collect two home runs, a triple and a double and six walks. Their starting pitcher was Michael Moulzolf, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 2-4 with a double for four RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Chuck Hackett went 2-4 with a home run for to RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch went 2-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Zwicki went 2-5 with a home run three RBIs and he scored two runs and Trey Emmerich went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Wyat Zwicki was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs, Alex Dietl had two walks and he scored a run and Alex Foss had two walks.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Carlson, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Chi Schneider threw two innings, he gave up six hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Grant Paffrath, he went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brandon Carlson went 1-3 with a double for a RBI. Chi Schneider went 2-5 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run and Nathan Meyer went 2-3 with a stolen base. Jordan Wosmek went 1-3, Nathan Beier went 1-2 and Tyler Kemen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 3 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 2

The Eagles were out hit by the Silver Streaks five to three, they did have three hit batters and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher Jordan Wosmek threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Josh Beier had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Nathan Meyer was credited for a RBI. Brandon Carlson went 2-3 and N. Meyer was credited for a RBI. Chi Schneider was hit by a pitch, he had a walk an dhe scored a run and Grant Paffrath was hit by a pitch he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jordan Wosmek went 1-2 and Tyler Kemen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Silver Streaks starting pitcher was Kyle Holm, he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Silver Streaks offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 2-2 with a double, he had a walk and he scored a run. Luke Funk and Brandon Holm both went 1-3 and Carter Schiffler was credited for a RBI. Owen Funk went 1-4 and Kyle Holm had a walk.