Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake

PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels.

The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville.

On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR.

Aquatic invasive species specialists searched the area but didn't find any other zebra mussels. However, during a follow-up search, the DNR says one juvenile zebra mussel was found near the Lake Koronis Regional Park public water access.

Get our free mobile app

Zebra mussels compete with native species for food and habitat, can cut the feet of swimmers, and damage boat motors.

How Many of These Minnesota 'Jeopardy!' Questions Can You Answer Correctly? Minnesota has been featured on 'Jeopardy!' many times in its history. How many of these Minnesota questions can you answer correctly?

Home in Minnesota's #1 Small Town Has Awesome Views of Area State Park According to Realtor.com the number one small town in the country where people actually want to live happens to be in southern Minnesota: New Ulm! So I decided to shop the houses in New Ulm and found this one that has great views of Flandreau State Park.