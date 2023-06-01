Pride Events Planned In Communities All Across Minnesota

Pride Events Planned In Communities All Across Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- When it comes to celebrating Pride, the weekend event in downtown Minneapolis is probably the first - and maybe the only - event that comes to mind for most people.

However, a number of communities all over Minnesota have quietly put together their own celebrations.

Many of the festivities are held in June, which is known as Pride Month.  But there are several other celebrations planned throughout the summer and into the fall.

JUNE EVENTS:

June 3: East Central Minnesota Pride
Since: 2005
Part of MN Served: Pine, Isanti, Chisago, Kanabec and Mille Lacs Counties

June 3: Northfield Pride
Since: 2021
Part of MN Served: Rice County

June 3: Hastings Pride
Since: 2021
Part of MN Served: Dakota County

June 9-11: Marshall Pride

June 10: Borderland Pride
Since: 2017
Other Area Served: Rainy River District in Northwestern Ontario, Canad

June 10: Golden Valley Pride
Since: 2016
Part of MN Served: Golden Valley, Plymouth and other Western Hennepin County 1st- and 2nd-Tier Suburbs.

June 10: St. Paul Pride

June 15-18: Fergus Pride
Since: 2021
Part of MN Served: Otter Tail County

June 17: Chaska Pride Picnic

June 17: Hopkins Pride

June 18: Maple Grove Pride Parade

June 23: Eden Prairie Party for Pride

June 24-25: Twin Cities Pride
Since: 1972 as a parade, 1973 as a pride
Part of MN Served: Hennepin, Chisago, Isanti, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Dakota, Anoka, Washington, Scott, Wright, Carver, Sherburne, Le Sueur and Sibley Counties

JULY EVENTS:

July 8: Wright-Sherburne Pride (Monticello)

AUGUST EVENTS:

Aug. 3-7: Stillwater Pride

Aug. 10-13: Fargo-Moorhead Pride
Since: 2001
Part of MN Served: Clay County

Aug. 14-20: MN People of Color Pride
Since: 1999

Aug. 18: Iron Pride (Virginia)

Aug. 26-27: Bemidji Pride

Aug. 31 – Sept. 4: Duluth-Superior Pride
Since: 1986
Part of MN Served: St. Louis and Carlton Counties

SEPTEMBER EVENTS:

Sept. 8-10: Brainerd Lakes Pride

Sept. 8-10: South Central Minnesota Pride
Since: 2002
Part of MN Served: Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties

Sept. 16-17: St. Cloud Pride
Since: 2010
Part of MN Served: Benton and Stearns Counties

Sept. 23: Columbia Heights Pride
Since: 2019
Part of MN Served: Columbia Heights and Northern Hennepin County

 

