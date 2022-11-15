Prep Wrestling Preview 2022-23

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING PREVIEW

(Weekly Column Throughout the Season)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

Head Coach: Terry Gorecki

Central Minnesota Conference: 5-1

Overall: 25-2

The Royals earned second place medals in the Class A State tournament dual meet campaign. They defeated United North Central 49-16 and Dover-Eyota 34-33. They were defeated by JCC 45-23 in the championship, they had twelve section place winners, including eight state qualifiers and six earned state medals. They defeated Black Duck/Cass Lake-Bena 56-21, Staples-Motley 54-21 and in the championship they defeated Holdingford 40-23 for the Section 7A championship. Back from that team are eight section place winners, four state qualifiers and three state medal winners. They will have back seven with twenty wins plus and six with experience. Look for the Royals to make a strong challenge to defend their section championship and earn state honors. They could make a challenge for a conference championship. If they stay healthy and spread out in their weights, they could also possibly challenge those very good dual meet marks. The Royals key leaders should include: Alex Diederich (45-4), Bryce Holm (45-11), Tucker Simmons (43-13), Lane Olson (35-11), Will Gorecki (28-11), Bryce Binek (23-19), Kaden Holm (20-12) and Sawyer Simmons (12-5/Injured).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Alex Diederich 12th 45-4 1st Sec./State Champ

Bryce Holm 12th 45-11 1st Sec./4th State

Tucker Simmons 9th 43-13 2nd Sec./5th State

Lane Olson 10th 35-11 5th Section

Will Gorecki 12th 28-11 2nd Section

Bryce Binek 11th 23-19 5th Section

Kaden Holm 11th 20-12 3rd Section

Nicholas Leibold 11th 17-19

Brady Youczek 10th 13-20 4th Section

Brock Castanzo 12th 12-19

Sawyer Simmons 11th 12-5 Injured

Graduates:

Jacob Leibold 50-3 2nd Sec./2nd State/AC/189-52 Career

Gabe Gorecki 41-5 1st Sec./2nd State/AC/150-71 Career

Jeremy Mugg 45-6 1st Sec./State Champ/AC/45-7 Career

Hunter Novitzki 27-21 2nd Section/50 Career Wins

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

Head Coach: Mike Schindler

Central Minnesota Conference: 4-2

Overall; 22-7

Head coach – Mike Schindler: Assistants: Marcus Hamer, Zack Holtz, Devon Kline, Brady Mehr

The Cubs earned fifth place in the state dual meet campaign with wins over MR/USC 39-23 and United North Central 41-24. They was defeated by West Central Area 34-33 in the quarterfinals. The Cubs had twelve section place winners, nine state qualifiers, five state place winners. They have back eight section placers, seven state qualifiers and two place winners. They will have nine with twenty wins plus and seven with experience. The Cubs should challenge those dual meet marks from last year and make a strong challenge for section honors and possible state honors. Their key leaders should include: Haden Rosenow (32-70, Gavin Winter (25-4), Mark Schiefelbein (36-12), Logan Kuseske (32-21), Hank Meyer (28-20), Jack Bollman (23-12), Blake Brutger (22-17), Zach Schiefelbein (25-21) and Brett Schieflebein (24-12).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Haden Rosenow 11th 32-7 1st Section/3rd State

Logan Kuseske 12th 32-21 2nd Section

Mark Schiefelbein 9th 36-12 2nd Section

Hank Meyer 10th 28-20 2nd Section

Gavin Winter 12th 25-4 2nd Section/5th State

Brett Schiefelbein 12th 24-12 Injured

Blake Brutger 12th 22-17 1st Section

Jack Bollman 12th 23-12 2nd Section

Chase Anderson 12th Injured

Zach Schiefelbein 12th 25-21

Connor Carlson 12th 14-21 4th Section

William Serbus 11th 9-24

Caden Guggisberg 12th 7-24

Mason Danelke 9th 5-7 Injured

James Schiefelbein 10th 2-12

Graduates:

Carter Holtz 47-4 1st Sec./2nd State/AC/168-54 Career

Ashton Hanan 33-6 1st Sec./6th State/AC/136-29 Career

Lucas Jurek 41-14 2nd Sec./6th State/101-54 Career

Ace Meyer 32-18 3rd Section/73-67 Career

Cody Leither 2-3 Injured/85-78 Career

Evan Nienaber Injured

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

Head Coach: Jordan Fester

Central Minnesota Conference: 6-0

Overall: 19-3

Jordan Fester (Head Coach) Assistant coaches: Adam Jaeger, Bryce Bergeron and Evan Young.

The Jaguars were defeated in two very close duals in the state tourney last season, by Dover-Eyota 30-26 and UNC 34-30. They did earn the Section 5A championship with huge wins over Benson 77-6, Minneota 46-23 and ACGC 45-17. They had twelve section place winners, including six state qualifiers and four state medal winners, including a state champion. They will have back eight section place winners, four state qualifiers and three state place winners along with two with a great deal of experience. They will have seven with twenty wins plus back. If they stay healthy this season, that was an issue last season, they could challenge those great dual meet marks from last season. They should be a favorite to defend their section honors in this very tough section. The key leaders will include: Ryan Jensen (46-4), Maximus Hanson (40-10), Carson Gilbert (37-11), Ethan Spanier (35-11), Brett DeRoo (33-10) Wyatt Engen (27-9) and Louie Tensen (20-21).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Ryan Jensen 11th 46-4 1st Sec./2nd State/AC

Maximus Hanson 11th 40-10 2nd Sec./5th State

Carson Gilbert 10th 37-11 2nd Section

Ethan Spanier 12th 35-11 2nd Section/5th State

Brett DeRoo 10th 33-10 3rd Section/AC

Wyatt Engen 12th 27-9

Louie Tensen 10th 20-21 6th Section

Tanner Viessman 11th 18-18

Talen Kampsen 12th 16-21 5th Section

Ethan Mueller 10th 12-11 5th Section

Harley Weber 10th 6-5

Wyatt Lewis 12th 4-4

Graduates:

Walker Bents 46-1 1st Sec./State Champ/AC/202 35 Career

Blaine Fischer 43-5 1st Section/AC/221-60 Career

Tyler Jensen 17-10 4th Section/Injured/113-40 Career

Bryce Feuerhake 27-20 4th Section/59-85 Career

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

Head Coach: Logan Oellien

Central Minnesota Conference: 2-4

Overall: 27-4

Logan Oellien: Assistants: Alex Lange, Mike Jarnot and Jamey Koetter

The Huskies defeated Mille Lacs 62-15 and LPGE 32-32 (criteria), before they were defeated in the Section 7A championship by Royalton-Upsala 40-23. The Huskers had eleven section place winners, four state qualifiers and two state place winners. Back from that team are nine section place winners, three state qualifiers and state medal winners. They will have ten with twenty wins plus and nine back with experience. Look for the Huskers to challenge those very good dual meet marks and to move up in the conference standings. The Huskers should make a strong challenge for possible section honors. If they spread out in their weights, look for this young team to be one of the top teams in Class A. Their key leaders should include: Drew Lange (43-8), Wyatt Novitzki (37-4), Masyn Patrick (35-9), Will Pilarski (28-7), Jaxon Bartkowski (28-11), Evan Petron (28-12), Simon Bockman (26-14), Wyatt Pilarski (24-13) and Evan Lichy (21-26).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Drew Lange 11th 43-8 2nd Section/AC

Wyatt Novitzki 10th 37-4 1st Sec./3rd State/AC

Masyn Patrick 9th 35-9 2nd Sect./4th State/AC

Will Pilarski 10th 28-7 3rd Section

Jaxon Bartkowski 9th 28-11 3rd Section

Evan Petron 11th 28-12

Simon Bockman 9th 26-14 3rd Section

Wyatt Pilarski 9th 24-13

Evan Lichy 11th 21-26 4th Section

Cyril Feia 12th 11-7

Mason Lichy 9th 9-1

Kolten Harren 9th 9-5 5th Section

Noah Perowitz 8th 9-2

Grant Welle 11th 7-7

Parker Westbrook 9th 5-3

Casey Knettel 8th 5-4

Maverick Novitzki 9th 2-0

Graduates:

Sam Harren 39-8 2nd Section/AC/127-45 Career

Jaden Bartkowicz 16-4 Injured

Alex Sanchez Mohs 9-24 6th Section

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Head Coach: Dan Berg

Central Minnesota Conference: 1-5

Overall: 12-13

Dan Berg Assistants: Heath Kramer, Jeff Forcier, Joe Holdvogt

The Eagles defeated St. Agnes 54-24 in their quarter final section dual and were defeated by Kimball 70-7. The Eagles had eight section place winners, three state qualifiers and two state place winners. Back from that team they have five section place winners, one state qualifier. they will have back seven with double figure wins. The Eagles should challenge those dual meet numbers if they stay healthy and fill out their weights. Look for them to move up on the conference standings and to make a challenge for one of the top four spots in this dual meet campaign.

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Isaac Ortiz 11th 32-14 1st Section

Sonnie DeHeer 11th 25-21 3rd Section

Gavin Caron 12th 19-23 4th Section

Mitchell Lipinski 10th 12-15 4th Section

Brayden Kramer 10th 15-13

Treyce Ludwig 10th 11-22 5th Section

Reed Schmidt 8th 11-15

Graduates:

Austin Schlangen 42-7 1st Sec./3rd State/131-46 Career

Teagyn Ludwig 34-15 1st Sec./5th State/120-56 Career

Rylan Schueller 23-18 3rd Section/45-45 Career)

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Jeremy Reiter

Central Minnesota Conference: 0-6

Overall: 8-22

Assistant Coaches: Jason Mages and Tracey Piepenburg

The Bulldogs were defeated in their Section 5A dual by ACGC 53-10, they had eight section place winners and one state qualifier. Back from the team are seven section place winners, one state qualifier and six with experience. They will have eight back with double figure wins. Look for the Bulldogs to improve a great deal on their dual meet marks and move up in the conference. Their key leaders should include; Spencer Eisenbraun (34-7), Payton Hemmesch (32-7), Brandon Hess (24-21), Mason McNab (23-16), Aaron Mages (20-19) and Jose Anaya (12-8/injured).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Spencer Eisenbraun 12th 34-7 3rd Section

Payton Hemmesch 10th 32-7 1st Section

Brandon Hess 11th 24-21 4th Section

Mason McNab 10th 23-16 4th Section

Aaron Mages 12th 20-19 4th Section

Seth Vearrier 11th 16-24 6th Section

Preston Welling 11th 13-31

Jose Anaya 11th 12-8 Injured

Grant Wendlandt 10th 8-15 6th Section

Mason Hanson 8th 7-11

Grant Miller 11th 5-15

Carson Suchy 11th 4-13

Mitchell Blonigen 10th 4-13

Graduate:

Trenton LeClaire 8-34 6th Section

MISSISSIPPI 8 CONFERENCE

BECKER BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Travis Holt

Mississippi 8 Conference: 7-0

Overall: 20-1

Head Coach: Travis Holt Assistants: Jesse Puncochar, Dustin Weege, Luke Salzer, Jaydon Grommersch

The Bulldogs lost to Kasson-Mantorville 31-24 in the state quarterfinals, they defeated Thief River Falls 42-24 and Watertown-Mayer for Fifth place State honors. They did defeat Rocori 47-12, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 45-14 and for the Section 6AA championship honor they defeated Big Lake 45-21. They earned twelve section place winners, four state qualifiers and three earned state medals. Back from the team are nine section place winners, including two state qualifiers and two medal winners. This included nine with nineteen plus wins and four with varsity experience. Look for the Bulldogs to make a strong challenge to defend their section honors and looking for state honors again. they should make a strong challenge to defend their conference honors. They could challenge those very good dual meet marks from last season. The Bulldogs key leaders should include: Landen Kujawa (41-6), Kaden Nicolas (40-6), Adam Jurek (34-12), Tyson Ricker (33-13), Drew May (31-18), Dylan Weber (26-13) and Dylan Kolby (25-7).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Landen Kujawa 10th 41-6 1st Sec./4th State/AC

Kaden Nicolas 10th 40-6 2nd Sec./2nd State/AC

Adam Jurek 12th 34-12 3rd Section/AC

Tyson Ricker 12th 33-13 3rd Section/AC

Drew May 11th 31-18 5th Section

Dylan Weber 12th 26-13 3rd Section/AC

Dylan Kolby 12th 25-7 3rd Section/AC

Bennett Kujawa 8th 22-16 4th Section

Ethan Duncombe 12th 19-10 5th Section

Nolan Jurek 12th 11-12

Ryan Boecker 12th 10-12

Jake Rosenow 10th 6-4

Nolan Muellner 12th 5-14

Graduates:

Mason Doucette 44-9 1st Sec./State Champ./AC/98-47 Career

Bryce Kuschel 35-10 1st Section/AC/63-34 Career

Ethan Anderson 29-10 3rd Section/AC/124-38 Career

Ryan Nelson 16-19

Joe Goth 11-11

Isaac Regel 2-11

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

C0-Head Coaches: Robert Boeck/Aaron Frederiksen

Central Lakes Conference: 6-1

Overall Duals: 21-4

Assistant Coaches: Ken Blakely, Cole Schreder, Tony Kenning, Charlie Leathers, Dan Hughes, Taylor Hugg, Dennis Campbell and Adam Moudry

The Crush defeated Brainerd 42-26 and they were defeated by Willmar 47-21 in their Section 8AAA duals. They did earn twelve section place winners, four state qualifiers and one state medal winner. Back from that team are ten section place winners, three state qualifiers and one state medalist. They will have nine with twenty wins plus and five with varsity experience. Look for this young team to continue to make strides of improvement. If they spread out in their weights and stay healthy they should challenge their good dual meet marks from last season. With the right match ups they should make a strong challenge for conference honors. The Crush should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in this balanced section 8AAA dual meet campaign. The Crush key leaders should include: Jaxon Kenning (42-3), Tucker Hugg (38-9), Sutton Kenning (36-11), Koda Nelson (27-13), Jack Hama (27-20), Aiden Orth (22-21), Sam Long (22-21), Tanner Hugg (21-23) and Noah Newman (20-18).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Jaxon Kenning 11th 42-3 1st Section/AC

Tucker Hugg 12th 38-9 2nd Sec./5th State/AC

Sutton Kenning 9th 36-11 2nd Section/AC

Koda Nelson 12th 27-13 4th Section

Jack Hamak 9th 27-20 4th Section

Aidan Orth 12th 22-21 6th Section

Sam Long 11th 22-21 5th Section

Tanner Hugg 9th 21-23 5th Section

Noah Newman 9th 20-18 3rd Section

Logan Lunceford 11th 9-13

Grady Doering 9th 7-8

Martin Bird 12th 6-15

Jesus Ruiz 11th 5-6

Ethan Brott 8th 3-12

Graduates:

Cody Brott 32-9 1st Section/AC/54-43 Career

Andy Johnson 19-10 Injured/AC/61-68 Career

Patrick Njoya 13-21 4th Section

Nick Hamak 3-2

Kennth Le 2-0

Simon Powtungnitgni 1-2

ROCORI SPARTANS

Head Coach: Dustin Kramer

Central Lakes Conference: 5-2

Overall: 17-10

Dustin Kramer Assistant: Nate Humbert, Leo Kerfeld, Grant Johnson, Junior High Greg Spanier

The Spartans defeated Monticello in their section quarterfinal dual 36-34 and they were defeated by Becker 47-12. They did earn seven section place winners, two state qualifiers and they had one state medal winner. Back from the team are five section place winners, one state qualifier and a state medal winner. They will have six with twenty wins plus and nine with others with varsity experience. Look for this young team to make strides on improvement thru out the season. They should challenge both their overall dual record and their their conference dual record. If the Spartans stay healthy and spread out in their weights they could possibly make a challenge for a top four spot in what should be a very balanced section dual meet campaign. Their key leader should include: Grady Minnerath (35-13), Evan Moscho (32-10), Mason Orth (30-9), Mathew Goebel (29-13), Jack Major (24-17) and Kameron Moscho (23-11).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Grady Minnerath 11th 35-13 1st Sec./6th State/AC

Evan Moscho 11th 32-10 3rd Section/AC

Mason Orth 11th 30-9 4th Section/AC

Mathew Goebel 12th 29-13 6th Section

Jack Major 11th 24-17 AC

Kameron Moscho 9th 23-11 6th Section/AC

Rennet Haven 8th 10-8

Nathan Goldner 11th 9-7

Aaron Baisley 10th 8-19

Blayne Walsh 11th 5-11

Zac Humbert 8th 3-1

Grady Brown 8th 2-5

Anthony Brown 10th 2-4

Anthony Rodriquez 10th 2-5

Graduates:

Austin Moscho 43-7 2nd Section/AC/188-63 Career

Luke Hemmesch 16-13 6th Section/70-79 Career

Ryan Rose 25-21 AC

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES

Head Coach: Cody Olson

Central Lakes Conference: 4-3

Overall Duals: 9-11

Cody Olson Assistants: Noel Meyer, Vince Burr, Cole Stiel

The Sabres were defeated by Little Falls 45-28 in their Section 8AAA dual, they will have back four section place winner and a dozen with varsity experience. Look for this young team to make strides of improvement thru the course of the season. They could challenge their dual marks from last season and possibly their conference dual marks. Their key leaders should include: Kaden Brooks (23-15), Alexander Hendrickson (15-24), Donovan Lund (10-19), Julian Morris (12-22), Tucker Mugg (10-28) and Zachary Anderson (9-22).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Kaden Brooks 12th 23-15 5th Section/AC

Alexander Hendrickson 9th 15-24 5th Section

Donovan Lund 12th 10-19 4th Section

Julian Morris 8th 12-22

Tucker Mugg 12th 10-28

Zachary Anderson 11th 9-22 5th Section

Aidan Halvorson 11th 6-10

Jack Hendrickson 8th 8-5

Max Carlson 10th 6-2

Michael Hamak 9th 6-3

Isaac Nelson 10th 7-11

Ayden Frauenholtz 11th 7-4

Julian Morris 8th 5-21

Jack Pesta 11th 2-8

Thoe Brown 12th 2-7

Jeremiah Miller 8th 3-4

Graduates:

Dylan Enriquez 35-10 2nd Sec./4th State/AC/119-32 Career

Spencer Johnson 40-8 2nd Section/AC/103-23 Career

Will Budge 27-7 3rd Section/AC/54-29 Career

Austin Lipinski 26-7 2nd Section/95-54 Career

Dutch Norby 19-15 5th Section/AC/60-38 Career

Jason Hager 9-8

Ryan Joyce 5-14 6th Section

Callen O’Cannel 6-8

Ben Karasch 5-18 6th Section

Kade Hendrickson 3-2

Larkin Lang 3-21

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Head Coach: Derik Gilbertson

Central Lakes Conference: 0-5

Overall: 4-14

Derik Gilbertson Assistant’s: Taylor Lewandowski, Zach Brown

The Storm were defeated by St. Francis in their section dual 68-8, they had three section place winners and one state qualifier. They will have back one section place winner and four with experience. Look for the Storm to fill with junior varsity, if they stay healthy they could improve in both their conference and and overall duals. The Storm key leaders should be Vance Bartz and Kieran Hixon (9-23).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Vance Bartz 11th 32-2 3rd Section/AC

Kieran Hixson 12th 9-23

Ethan Anderson 12th 4-13

Cohen Mathies 12th 4-9

Cameron Smith 10th 3-7

Carter Pesta 8th

Graduates:

Cole Ackerman 14-14 2nd Section/81-53 Career/Injured

Brayden Ness 22-21 5th Section/37-47 Career

Logan Gilbertson 11-15

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

ALBANY HUSKIES

Head Coach: Ron Reszel

Granite Ridge Conference: 2-4

Overall: 8-17

Head Coach - Ron Reszel Assistant Coach - Gary Rakotz, JH Coach - Collin Fischer

The Huskies defeated Park Rapids in their Section 8AA quarterfinal dual 54-24 and they were defeated by Pequot Lakes/Pine River/Backus 63-9. They earned eight section place winners, including three state qualifiers. Back from that team are three section place winners, including on state qualifier. They will have six double double figure wins along with others with a great deal of varsity experience. Look for the Huskies to make steady improvement this season, they could move up on the conference and likely challenge those dual meet marks from last season. Their key leaders should include: Devin Hansen (38-15), Joseph Schmidt (25-22), Spencer Kollman (20-24) and Owen Carlson (15-10).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Devin Hansen 12th 38-15 2nd Section/AC

Joseph Schmidt 11th 25-22

Spencer Kollman 12th 20-24

Owen Carlson 11th 15-10 3rd Section

Nathan Kollmann 10th 14-32

Jimmy Carlisle 11th 13-9

Mason Plumski 11th 11-15 5th Section

Ean Hansen 10th 9-32

Mason Geiser 9th 6-9

Cooper Brinkman 10th 9-32

Jackson Mergen 9th 4-5

Logan Buermann 10th 3-2

Reed Moulzolf 9th 3-14

Dylan Hoffarth 8th 2-4

Graduates:

Jacob Adrian 39-7 1st Section/AC

Petyon Kumrei 39-12 3rd Section/AC

DeClan Crumley 36-15 3rd Section/AC

Hunter Tate 27-12 2nd Section/AC

Cole Moulzolf 16-29 5th Section

Nick Hudock 1-5

FOLEY FALCONS

Head Coach: Chris Ratke

Granite Ridge Conference: 5-1

Overall: 20-10

Coaches, Chris Ratke, Jake Helmin, Tee Baker, Mitch Keeler, Cole Wilson, Logan Lunde, Zack Shawski, John Dierkes

The Falcons were defeated in the section quarter final dual 44-25, they did earn eight section place winners, three state qualifiers and they had a state champion. Back from that team are five section place winners, including two state qualifiers. They will have back six with seventeen plus wins and another six with varsity experience. If the Falcons stay healthy and get spread out their weights they could make a challenge for conference honors. They could challenge those dual meet marks from last season. If they get good match ups and they continue to improve thru out the season, they should make a challenge for a top four spot in what should be a very balanced section dual meet campaign. The key leaders should include: Josiah Peterson (30-12), Alex Jennissen (29-11), Cyber Ruhoff (25-5) and Cole Rudnitscki (25-12).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Josiah Peterson 11th 30-12 6th Section/AC

Alex Jennissen 11th 29-11 5th Section

Cyber Ruhoff 11th 25-5 1st Section/AC

Cole Rudnitscki 12th 25-12 2nd Section/AC

Aiden Micholski 12th 17-14

Wyatt Wall 9th 17-13 6th Section/AC

Issac Milejczak 12th 10-16

Cayden Hansmeier 11th 13-29

Tyler Wilhelmi 10th 3-15

Trey Emmerich 11th 2-7

Graduates:

Elijah Novak 48-0 1st Sec./State Champ/AC/157-19 Career

Colton Rothfork 20-16 4th Section

Zach Jennissen 15-19 5th Section

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

Head Coach: Simon Waltman

Granite Ridge Conference: 3-3

Overall Duals: 14-13

Simon Waltman Assistant Coache: Dwight Ballou, Peter Masterjohn

The Flyers defeated Sartell 45-28 and they were defeated by Bemidji 55-9 in their Section 8AAA duals. They did earn eleven section place winners, including one state qualifier. Back from that team are nine section place winners, including six with twenty-three plus wins and three with a good deal of varsity experience. The Flyers should challenge last years dual meet marks and possibly move up in the conference. Look for the Flyers to make a strong challenge for a top four spot in what should be a pretty balanced Section 8AAA dual meet campaign. Their key leaders should include: Noah Cameron (31-7), Ryan Kloecki (26-16), Beau Robinson (23-15), Hank LeClair (23-17), Ivan Petrich (23-9), Kobi Cameron (22-9 and Joey Wilczek (15-8).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Noah Cameron 9th 31-7 3rd Section/AC

Ryan Kloecki 12th 26-16 3rd Section

Beau Robinson 10th 23-15 3rd Section

Hank LeClair 11th 23-17 4th Section/AC

Ivan Petrich 9th 23-9 5th Section/AC

Kobi Cameron 9th 22-9 4th Section

Joey Wilczek 11th 15-8 4th Section

Cassidy Okerman 10th 13-20

Jack Schmidt 11th 11-16 5th Section

Alexander Schmitz 11th 11-22

Dominic Scepurek 11th 7-20 6th Section

Sam Primus 12th 2-7

Graduates:

Austin Litke 38-8 1st Section/AC

Eli VanRissghen 28-11 5th Section/AC

WRIGHT COUNTY CONFERENCE

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING

Head Coach: Ben Youngs

Wright County Conference: 9-0

Overall: 25-9

Head coach: Ben Youngs

Assistants: Steve Kosloski, Noah Voigt, Nick Anderson, Jake Oravetz, Joe Ekert, Brad Salveson, Bryan Kulm, Kirk Nelson

The Lightning defeated St. Francis in their quarterfinal section dual 51-16 and they were defeated in the semifinals by Big Lake 56-22. They had ten section place winners and two state qualifiers. Back from that team are seven section place winners and one state qualifier. This includes seven with twenty wins plus and five with experience. Look for the Lighting to make a challenge to defend their conference honors. If they spread out in their weights and stay healthy they should be a strong challenge in what should be a very balanced section dual meet campaign for a top four spot. They should challenge those very good dual meet marks from last season. The Lightning key leaders should include: Noah Gindele (38-6), Mitchell Koss (33-7), Riley Hall (30-10), Xavier Jones (28-12), Cole LaFave (22-11) and Carson Cooper (22-16).

RETURNING WRESTLERS:

Noah Gindele 12th 38-6 2nd Section

Mitchell Koss 12th 33-7 3rd Section

Riley Hall 12th 30-10 5th Section/AC

Xavier Jones 12th 28-12 5th Section/AC

Cole LaFave 11th 22-11 6th Section/AC

Carson Cooper 12th 22-16 6th Section

Casey Brumm 8th 20-13

Nathan Klatt 8th 15-10

Nathan Zander 11th 8-12

Jack Nilson 11th 3-3

Nick Olson 10th 2-7

Graduates:

Zach Pribyl 31-7 2nd Section/AC/84-86 Career

Alex Klatt 21-18 6th Section/51-68 Career

James Meuwissen 14-27 5th Section

Jake Vassar 4-13

Brayden Peteson 2-6