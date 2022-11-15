Growing up North of the Twin Cities about four hours in Minnesota, it was always a major treat going down to the Mall of America as a kid. It happened once, maybe twice a year and when we went, my brothers and I lived it up! Shopping, enjoying usually the food court or sometimes Rainforest Cafe, and last but not least the adventures of "Knott's Camp Snoopy"!

Get our free mobile app

Over the weekend I was visiting back home at my parents when I came upon a few of the coins from one of the last visits my family ever made to "Camp Snoopy" before it was no more.

Lone Wolf Adventure TV via YouTube Lone Wolf Adventure TV via YouTube loading...

Reminiscing with my folks about it, I came to the realization that in January 2023, it will sadly mark 17 years that Camp Snoopy left the Mall of America. Don't get me wrong Nickelodeon Universe is great, arguably better! But for me the memories of Camp Snoopy will always hold a special place in my heart. It forever holds special and fond memories with my family and with my friends when we got to visit as part of our 6th grade trip.

Get our free mobile app

Perhaps what made it near and dear to Minnesotans alike, is the fact that Snoopy and the Peanut Characters; Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Sally and more were created by none other than Minnesota native, Charles M. Schulz. A unanimous and sad, "Good Grief", as Charlie Brown would say, was murmured from Minnesotans all over the state, when word got out the Indoor Amusement park would no longer have the beloved Snoopy Mascot.

Thankfully, after a two short years of being known as The Park at Mall of America, they struck a deal with Nickelodeon and it has been known ever since as the beloved Nickelodeon Universe.

Get our free mobile app

But maybe, like me you still have a few of those coins used for games still left somewhere to hold tight as a keepsake. While cleaning out some old boxes at mom and dad's filled with memories I found these four coins.

Photo by Megan Zee/TSM Photo by Megan Zee/TSM loading...

Out of curiosity I looked to see if they were worth anything to anyone. A few people had them up on eBay and they were priced anywhere from $3.99 for one to $26.53 for 4. Probably worth way more than when I first got them at the indoor amusement park, but I believe the memories they hold make them more priceless to me than anything.

Does anyone else have some coins still or have a memory of when they visited there they want to share? Share away with me at meganz@mix949.com

Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals