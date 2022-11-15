How SWIFT are you? WIN your Taylor Swift TIX on MIX 94.9!

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV

Who is ready to show off their SWIFT skills? Because it could maybe win you tickets to go see Taylor SWIFT herself at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Lauren Ayoub (AEG Presents IT)
The Mixed Up Morning Show with Megan and Dave-O has your Taylor Swift tix! But Just how SWIFT are you?! Listen each weekday morning at 7am for when Megan and Dave-O count it down and tell you GO! Then message the word SWIFT to us on our MIX 94.9 Mobile App as SWIFTLY as you can!

NINTH person to message via our MIX 94.9 Mobile App will go see Taylor Swift LIVE Saturday, June 24, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Plus, since trading friendship bracelets are going to be all the craze during "The Eras Tour", we'll toss in a MIX 94.9 friendship bracelet to have you ready to trade! Ready Set...show us your SWIFT messaging skills to WIN with St. Cloud's Fresh Mix, MIX 94.9!

So what are you waiting for? Get the MIX 94.9 Mobile App downloaded now and be ready to GO!

