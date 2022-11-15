Deadly Crash Involving A School Bus in the Twin Cities

MINNETONKA (WJON News) -- There was a deadly collision involving a school bus Monday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. in Minnetonka.

The school bus and the car were both going east on Highway 62 when the car lost control and struck the concrete wall and then collided with the school bus. Both vehicles came to a rest in the center median.

The driver of the car was a 57-year-old man from Burnsville. He died in the crash.

The driver of the school bus and the 22 children on board the bus were not hurt.