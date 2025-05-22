Prep Sports Schedule – Thursday, May 22nd

The softball playoffs are poised to continue on Thursday after rain-soaked fields caused postponements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The action begins this morning at the College of St. Benedict, where Cathedral will battle Holdingford at 9:30 a.m.. The Crusaders are the top seed in Section 6AA, while Holdingford earned the #9 seed.

The winner of the 9:30 a.m. matchup will play against the winner of Pierz and Paynesville, who play at 11:15 a.m. at CSB.

OTHER SOFTBALL MATCHUPS FOR THURSDAY, MAY 22nd:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 4:30 PM

Moorhead @ St. Cloud 4:30 PM

Melrose vs Pequot Lakes @ CSB 5 PM

On the baseball diamond, the regular season is coming to a close with the playoffs soon to begin. Here is a look at some of the late-season matchups on what is shaping up to be a wonderful day weather-wise.

ROCORI @ Sartell 3 PM

Kimball @ Foley 3 PM

Moorhead @ St. Cloud Crush 4:30 PM

Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes 5 PM

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7 PM

Fergus Falls @ ROCORI 7 PM