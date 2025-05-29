Prep Softball Playoff Schedule – Thursday, May 29th

The section softball playoffs are coming to a close with a handful of central Minnesota teams still in the hunt for a trip to the state tournament in Mankato. Here is a look at the matchups for Thursday, May 29th.

In Section 6AA, the Cathedral Crusaders will take on Kimball at Noon in Waite Park. Cathedral beat Kimball 11-1 in their previous matchup earlier in the tournament. The Cubs will need two wins to advance to the state tourney.

In 5AAA, Becker has emerged from the winner's bracket for a section championship matchup with elimination bracket winner St. Francis. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. in Elk River.

In Section 8AAA, the ROCORI Spartans will play against the winner of the elimination game between Alexandria and Willmar at 6 p.m. at Tech High School in St. Cloud.

In Section 8AAAA, Sartell will take on St. Michael-Albertville in the section championship game in Brainerd. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.