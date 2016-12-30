Prep Basketball Results; December 29

Boys Basketball

Granite City Classic

Princeton 70, Sartell-St. Stephen 67

(Erik Markman had 17 points for Sartell)

Apollo 64, Monticello 63

(Renell Edwards led Apollo with 16 points).

Orono 81, ROCORI 76

Tech 61, Delano 56

(Tech led by 17 at halftime. Brevyn Spann-Ford led Tech with 20 points and Camden Jackson added 19. Tech is 8-0).

Crusader Christmas Classic

Melrose 72, Cathedral 59 (Championship)

(Cathedral is ranked #1 in the State in Class 2-A. The Crusaders fall to 8-1)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Invitational

Becker 61, Sauk Rapids-Rice 50

Big Lake 69, Albany 43

Girls Basketball

Little Falls Tournament

Apollo 67, Little Falls 50

Pierz Tournament

Cathedral 57, Milaca 52