Town Ball Weekly – Monday, June 2nd

TOWN BALL BASEBALL ROUND UP

(FRIDAY MAY 30th/SATURDAY MAY 31st)

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Cyclones, they out hit them seven to four and they were aided by five walks. Adam Wenker threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Isaac Schroers threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout. Levi Lampert threw three innings, he had two strikeouts.

The Muskies offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jace Otto went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Cyclones Terrance Moody threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had five strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ethan Swanson, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Terrance Moody went 1-for-4 with a walk. Noah Jensen went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Nolan Hemker went 1-for-5. Jeff Solarz had a walk and he scored a run, Ben Rothstein and Luke Pakkala both were hit by a pitch, Carter Reideman had a walk and Dom Mathies had a walk and he scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONIES 11 FREEPORT BLACK SOXS 3

The Stone Ponies defeated their foe the Black Sox, they out hit them six to four, including two doubles and a triple and they were aided by four walks. Chase Heying started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw one inning, he gave up a walk and Dan O’Connell threw two innings, he gave up a hit and one walk.

The Stone Ponies offense was led by Josh Tinklenberg, he went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and he scored two runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Charlie McBain went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Dan O’Connell had a RBI, three walks and a stolen base and Jackson Vos went 1-for-6 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Calen O’Connel had a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chase Heying went 1-for-2 with three walks and he scored three runs, Jeff Amann had two walks and he scored a run and Jordan Fish had a walk.

The Black Sox starting pitcher was R. Herdering he threw six innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, nine walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Millard threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Johnson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mason Toutges went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ben Millard went 1-for-4 and Iver Papke had a walk. Ben Mettenburg had a walk, R. Herdering had two walks and he scored a run and Bryan Benson scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 9 CLEAR WATER RIVER CATS 1

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the River Cats, they out hit them thirteen to six, including two doubles and a home run. Brett Schlangen threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Grant MacKenthun threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Mateo Segura went 2-for-3 with home run for five RBIs, he had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 with two walks and he scored a run and Cody Partch went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Gavin Schulte went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3. Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-1 and John Schumer went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch.

The River Cats Jake Carper threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Stetson Burkman threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired the two batters that he faced. Preston Schlegel threw four innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jaxon Kenning went 2-for-4 and he had a stolen base and Will Kranz went 1-for-4 and scored a run and Bryan McCallum went 1-for-2

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 MONTICELLO POLECATS 1

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Polecats, they out hit them eight to three. Lefty John Schumer threw nine innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Jacob Merrill, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Ethan Carlson went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Andrew Deters went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch and Jace Otto went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jake Grueble went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Brett Schlangen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mateo Segura had a walk and he scored a run.

Michael Revenig threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs and he had three strikeouts. Isaiah Terlinden threw three innings, he gave up two runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brandon Hanson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Nick Lembke went 1-for-3. Caden King went 1-for-4, with a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs and Dustin Wilcox was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 7 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

The Stone Poneys defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them seven to six, including one home run. Nate Nierenhausen threw two innings, he had a strike out. Jeff Amann threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Jalen Vorpahl threw two innings, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jalen Vorpahl, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Braeden Dykhuizen went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Simones had a RBI, three walks and he was hit by a pitch and Parker Schultz went 2-for-3 for a RBi. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Haus had four walks and he scored two runs and Jordan Fish had a RBI and a walk. Brenden Boesen had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Jeff Amann was hit by a pitch.

The Gussies Paul Meyer threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, seven walks and he had a strikeout. Nevin Bloom threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sean Kenning, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and Nevin Bloom went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Alan Schmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Zach Meyer went 1-for-2 with a walk. Paul Meyer went 1-for-4 and Everett Yarke had a RBI. Trey Toenjes had two walks and he scored a run and Matt Schafer scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 4

The Express defeated their foe the Saints, they were out hit twelve to eleven, they were aided by eleven walks. Nathan Serbus threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he had a strikeout. Clay Faber threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he two strikeouts. Noah Young threw two innings, he gave up three hits and he had three strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Ben Johnson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Matt Friesen went 1-for-4 with two walks and he scored two runs. Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ashton Hanan had a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Noah Young went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run, Mason Danelke scored a run, Joe Hess had three walks and Scott Marquardt had a walk.

The Saints starting pitcher was Jake Hendrickson, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Jim Althoff threw two innings, he gave up a hit and two walks. Jayce Olthoff threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Paul Jacobson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk and Noah Halonen threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Noah Halonen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Brandel went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Ben Lindquist went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Jim Althoff went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Gus Flick went 1-for-3 with a double and Jayce Olthoff had a walk

KIMBALL EXPRESS 22 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 12

The Express defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them sixteen to eight, including four home runs and they were aided by eight walks. Matt Dingmann threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recored six strikeouts. Joe Hess threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts and Matt Friesen threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs for four RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Ben Johnson went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he had a stolen base, two walks and he scored four runs. Adam Beyer went 3-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, two walks and he scored three runs. Brooks Marquardt had three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Schmidt had a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ashton Hanan went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs, Tommy Friesen had a walk and he scored a run and Nathan Serbus scored a run.

The Lakers pitcher Adam Braun threw 1/3 inning, he gave up seven runs and four walks. Austin Lenzmeier threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Andrew Schmidt threw two innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Mitch Wieneke threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Adam Braun, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Nolan Notch went 1-for-2 with a home run for four RBIs. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and Logan Aleshire went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nick Schmidt went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run and Rudy Notch had three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Grant Wensmann went 1-for-1 and Brandon Haus and Cole Klaphake both scored a run. Ben Schmidt and Justin Kunkel both had a walk and Henry Burkstrand was hit by a pitch.

REGAL EAGLES 8 ELROSA SAINTS 7

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Saints, they were out hit eight to seven, they did collect three doubles and were aided by nine walks. Gabe Rohman threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chi Schneider threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one run, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Luke Knutson threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Aidan Andresen, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Chi Schneider went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs.. Brayden Skindelien went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base and a walk and Derek Dengerud went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bennet Schultz had a RBI and two walks. Luke Knutson went 1-for-4 with a walk and Jeff Schaefer went 1-for-1. Tyler Kemen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Brandon Carlson had a walk and he scored a run, Grant Paffrath had a walk, Nathan Meyer had a walk and he scored a run, Nathan Meyer had a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Wosmek had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher was Riley Meyer, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. T. Johnson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Luke Dingmann thew two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Peyton Winter went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Wyatt Steffensen went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Will Van Beck went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and a walk and Blaine Fischer had a RBI, five walks and a stolen base. Casey Lenarz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and T. Johnson went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Andrew Weller went 1-for-3 for a RBI and two walks and Gavin Kampsen had three walks and he scored two runs.

AVON LAKERS 7 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 0

The Lakers defeated their rivals the Rebels, they out hit them nine to six, including two doubles and they were aided by five walks. Elian Mezquita threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Reese Gregory threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he had four strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Cole Wellmann, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Theisen went 2-for-3 with double for a RBI. Kadyn Mork went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reese Gregory had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Carter Philippi had a RBI, a walk he was hit by a pitch and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 and he had a walk and Carter Holthaus had two walks.

The Rebels Adam Jensen, threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs one walk and a strikeout. Tyler Gray threw 3 1/3 Innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Jayden Tautges threw two innings, gave up one run, three walks and he had two strike outs.

The offense was led by Isaac Hanson he went 1-for-3 and he had a walk and Gus Lund went 1-for-4. Alex Haapajoki went 1-for-4 and Eli Roberts went 1-for-5 and Brian Skluzacek went 1-for-3. Jake Miller went 1-for-2, Riley Derosier and Brett Kramer both had a walk.

COKATO KERNELS 10 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6

The Kernels defeated their foe the Chargers, they each collected nine hits and they were aided by seven walks. No. 25 started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Gabe Helget threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Austin Kantola, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Alan Pietala went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blake Morris went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Kelly went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs and Trenton Zeider went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jaxon Gustafson had two walks and he scored two runs, Grayson Londerville was hit by a pitch and scored a run and Josh Massignham had two walks.

The Chargers starting pitcher was Carter Tschida, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit. Tyler Rademacher gave a up a hit, five runs and four walks and Dylan Gertken threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Reegan Nelson threw two innings, he gave a walk.

Their offense was led by Ben Welle, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Zach Rieland went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit three times by a pitch. Tyler Rademacher had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jack Tschida went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a walk. Sam Rieland had a RBI and a walk and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. Nate Terres went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Eric Terres went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Jamie Terres went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Owen Meyer had a walk and Carter Tschida was hit by a pitch.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 10 MONTICELLO POLECATS 2

The Bulldogs defeated their rivals the Polecats, they out hit them nine to six, including a home run and a double and they were aided by six walks. Evan Soeffker threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. John Weber threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Tom Eckstein threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ramon Vega, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Cal James went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Noah Christenson went 1-for-4, with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Kai Brisk went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Broc Mutterer went 2-for-4. Justin Johnson had a RBI and a walk and JD O’Connel had a RBI. Colton Haight had two walks and he scored two runs and Ethan Hanson had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dallas Miller threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. No. 20 threw one inning,he gave up one hit, four runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Caden King, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Keenan Macek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base. Mike Olson went 1-for-4 with a double and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Jason Axelberg went 1-for-5, Sam Dokkenbakken had a walk and he scored a run, Cole Bovee had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and N. Lemke had a walk.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 5 NL SPICER TWINS 0

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Twins, they out hit them eight to four, they collected two doubles and were aided by five walks. Jack Peterson threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded fourteen strikeouts. Carson McCain threw one inning he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jeff Peterson went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-for-4 with double for two RBIs, a walk and a stolen base. Jonas Morrison went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Jeff Peterson went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs and Carson McBain went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Jon Borman went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jack Peterson went 1-for-5. Gavin Pegner and Logan Serbus both were hit by a pitch and David Kingery had a walk.

The Twins Hunter Magnuson threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dylan Arndorfer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Zak Madesn threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Derek Dolezal went 1-for-2 with a double and Aidan Paulson went 1-for-3. Jake Rambow went 1-for-3 and Zak Madsen went 1-for-2.

Scott Rambow, Nate Johnson, Fischer Glauvitz and Dalton Rambow all had a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY TOURNAMENT

COLD SPRING SPRING SPRINGERS 6 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 4

The Springers defeated their foe the Saints, the out hit them nine to seven, including three doubles and a huge home run. Paul Dorr threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

The Springer offense was led by Drew VanLoy he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and a walk. Hank Bulson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brady Schafer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Jack Arnold went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and BJ. Huls went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher, Austin Dickmann threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Jake Ethen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Logan Harris went 2-for-3 with double, three stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dickmann went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and a walk. Rolando Ramos went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Tanner Reis had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and No. 18 went 1-for-2.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Springers defeated their in-town rivals the Rockies, they out hit them ten to five, including four doubles a home run and they were aided by five walks. Zach Femrite threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. BJ Huls threw one inning, he gave up a hit and one walk.

Their offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk. Brad Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and BJ Huls had a walk and he scored a run.

The Rockies staring pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Peyton Stocker gave up one walk and a run and T. Lardy threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by David Jonas, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Sam Nistler went 2-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Thad Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brady Weber had two walks, Brady Leverington was hit by a pitch and Eli Backes had a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 STARBUCK STARS 4

The Springers defeated their foe the Stars, they were out hit eleven to seven, including two home runs and aided by five walks. Jack Arnold threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he had a strikeout. Brady Klehr threw three innings, he gave up up two hits, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brady Schafer went 2-for-4, for with a home for four RBI. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Klehr had a stolen base, two walks and he scored three runs and Cal Heying went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. BJ Huls went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Nolan VanLoy had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs.

PJ Johnson threw three innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. M. Gruber threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

The offense was led by D. Alexander, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. M. Gruber went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and A. VerSteeg had two walks. PJ Johnson went 2-for-4 and A. VerSteeg had a RBI. Jack Majerus went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Cameron Simon went 1-for-4, he scored a run, and A. Friese went 1-for3, had two walks and he was hit by a pitch.

SOBIESKI SKIS 10 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 0

The Skis defeated their foe the Pirates, they out hit them ten to four, including three doubles, a triple and a home run. Collin Kray threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Collin Kray, went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Gabe Hirsch went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Matt Baier went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs. Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs and Dusty Parker had a walk, he he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Riley Czech went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Zach Opatz had a walk.

The Pirates starting pitcher was Gavin Bulthius, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Reed Johnson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and three walks. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a double, Reed Johnson went 2-for-3 and Brock Bruntlett went 1-for-2.

STARBUCK STARS 8 SOBIESKI SKIS 3

The Stars defeated their foe, they out hit them fourteen to four, including two home runs and a double. A. Versteeg threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

Their offense was led by D. Alexander, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Majerus went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. M. Gruber went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Cam Simon went 1-for-4 with double for two RBIs. Alex Panitzke went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and A. VerSteeg went 3-for-4. M. Gruber went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Nate LaVasseur scored a run.

The Skis Jake Kapphahn threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had three strikeouts. Collin Eckman threw five innings, he gave eleven hits, seven runs and he had five strikeouts. Beau Thoma went 2-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs. Matt Filippi went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Matt Baier went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Hunter Filippi had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6

The Lakers defeated their foe the Rockies, they were out hit eight to six, they did collect two home runs. Sam Hopfer threw four innings, he gave up two hits and one walk. Noah Stalboerger threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carter Wessel, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Leyton Fuchs went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Elias Vig had two RBIs and a stolen base. Noah Stalboerger had a RBI and Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and he had stolen base. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-1 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Rockies Hunter Fuchs threw six innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.Their offense was led by Sam Nistler, he went 2-for-4 with a home for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jake Brinker went 2-for-3 for a RBI and David Jonas went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Luke VanErp went 1-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored two runs, Thad Lieser went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jordan Neu went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

STARBUCK STARS 4 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3

The Stars defeated their foe the Saints, they were out hit, five to four, including two home runs and a double. Alex Panitzke threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick LaVasseur threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Darion Alexander, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Gruber went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Aaron Versteeg went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a walk and Jack Majerus went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Saints Jake Ethan threw four innings,he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Connor Breth, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and a walk. Chase Lyon went 1-for-3 and Aiden Micholski went 1-for-1 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-1, Rolando Ramos had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tanner Tomasek had two walks. Jacob Worlie had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Peter Schumer and Carter Voss both had a walk and Will Ethen had a stolen base.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 8 PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 6

The Saints defeated their foe the Pirates, they were out hit nine to seven and aided by six walks. Peter Schumer threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs and he had four strikeouts. Jacob Worlie threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tanner Tomasek, he went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Peter Schumer went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Will Ethen had a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Breth had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Aiden Micholski went 1-for-3. Brandon Dickmann had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Tyler Huls had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Pirates pitcher Eric Paulson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, six runs, six walks and he had two strikeouts. G. Fuchs threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sam Oehrlein went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Brock Bruntlett went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Peyton Hemmesch went 1-for-2 with a double. Bennett Evans had a RBI and Emerson Stern went 1-for-2 and he scored two runs. G. Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Drew Tangen went 1-for-2 G. Fuchs went 1-for-2 and Reed Johnson had a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 7 SOBIESKI SKIS 6

The Martins defeated their foe the Skis, they out hit them twelve to seven, Brady Goebel threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jayden Schafer threw one inning, he gave up one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Arceneau threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, and he recorded two strikeouts.

Carter Thielen went 2-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Keenan Dingman went 2-for-2 for 2 RBIs. Nolan Reuter went 2-for-3 with double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Arceneau went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Schlangen went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored three runs. Chase Aleshire went 1-1 with a double and Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Avery Schmitz had a RBI and Arceneau went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 15 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

The Chargers defeated their league foe the Grovers, they out hit them seventeen to three. Anthony Reverman threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Dehmer, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Meyer went 2-for-2 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Jamie Terres went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and a walk and Anthony Reverman went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Dylan Gertken went 2-for-4 and he scored three runs and Zach Rieland went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and T Rademacher went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 2-for-2 and he scored two runs and Ben Welle went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Sam Reiland had a RBI and a walk, Nate Terres went 1-for-1 and Jack Tschida went 2-for-3 and he scored a run.

Jordan Klaphake threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs and one walk. Joe Schwinghammer threw two innings, he gave up six hits, four runs two walks and he had two strikeouts. Carson Teiler threw one innings, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout and Brecken Elfering threw one inning, he gave up a walks and he had a strikeout. Ryan Olmscheid went 2-for-2, Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3 and Nolan Fleischhaker and Tyler Leukam both had a walk.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 7 EAST BETHEL BANDITS 6

The Anglers defeated their foe the Bandits, they out hit them twelve to eleven. Tommy Schaupp threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kal Volinkaty, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs. Lucas Miller went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Joe Rathman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Hayden Stark had a RBI and walk and Tyler Barholomew went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kyler Kitzberger went 1-for-3 with walk and he scored a run and had a walk. Derek Cagle went 1-for-2 with two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Tommy Schaupp went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Karter Gruenwald went 1-for-4 with walk and he scored a run and Jordan Schlueter was hit by a pitch.

Bandits Eli Shonrock threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and two walks. Kyler Kitzberger threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Lucas Miller threw two innings, he gave up four runs, six walks and he he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyler Rousu went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Clayton Bernard went 2-for-5 with a walk and he scored two runs. Marshall Rassat went 1-for-5 for RBI, a walk and he scored run and Mitch Schake went 1-for-3 with three walks. Joaquin Majano went 1-for-4 with walk and he scored a run.

QUAMBA CUBS 11 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

The Cubs defeated their foe the Lakers, they out hit them ten to eight, they were aided by eleven walks. Logan Sjoberg threw a complete game for the win. He gave up eight hits, four runs, issued seven walks and recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by C. Gmahl, he went 2-for-5 for four RBIs and a walk. Logan Sjoberg went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jagger Steiner went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kevin McFerran went 2-for-5 with a walk and he scored two runs and C. Gmahl went 1-for-4 with two walks and he scored three runs. Tanyon Black had two walks, a RBI and he scored a run, Logan Peterson had three walks and he scored a run and Lucas Athey had a walk and he scored a run.

B. Brown started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had a strikeout. Jordan Golombiecki threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. B. Brown threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Nick Berglund threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Tommy Gohman threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nick Berglund went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI, three stolen bases and he scored a run. B. Brown went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Drew Anderson went 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-3 with a walk and Tommy Gohman had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Jon Brew had a walk and he scored a run and James Boyle had two walks. B. Brown had a walk and a RBI and B. Brown had a walk.

ROCKFORD CROWS 9 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3

The Crows defeated the Gussies, they out hit them nine to three, they were aided by six walks. Miles Kay thew two innings, he gave up a hit and two runs. Luke Pilot threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he had two strikeouts. John Haugen threw one inning, Nolan Perry threw one inning, Mike Nelson threw one inning, he gave up a hit, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Mark Ricke threw one inning.

Their offense was led by Mike Nelson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Ryan Schuster went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nolan Perry went 1-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Jake Eisentrager went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Colton Lundberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Wilson Sanderson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Nathan Woodward went 1-for-1 for two RBIs.

Jared Laudenbach threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he had two strikeouts. No. 33 threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs and four walks and Zach Meyer threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Paul Meyer, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Ethan Lindholm went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Schaffer had a walk, he was hit by a pith and he scored a run. T. Toenjes had a stolen bases and he scored a run and Aaron Voight had a walk and he scored a run.

BECKER BANDITS 7 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 6

The Bandits defeated their league foe the Anglers, they out hit them sixteen to eleven. Weston Schug threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Cam Fischer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up a run, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Ryan Groskreutz threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Thorn, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kreeden Bloomquist went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and a walk and Luke Schumacher went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Dalton Fouquette went 2-for-5, with a double and he scored two runs, and Connor Rolf went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Connor Rolf went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Weston Schug went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Ethan Guck went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-3.

Ethan Knutson threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Alex Bohlman threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kyler Kitzberger, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hayden Stark went 2-for-4 fir a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Ethan Knutson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Derek Cagle went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Ken Foster and Eli Schaffer both went 1-for-3. Jordan Schlueter went 1-for-3, Joe Rathman went 1-for-2, Kal Volinsky went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Mason Biniek had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 3 FF HURRICANES 2

The Brewers their their section foe the Hurricanes, they were out hit nine to six, they were aided by six walks. Brady Robinson threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Zach Lamont threw four innings, he gave up two hits and recorded six strikeouts. David Ernst threw one inning and Ryan Froemke threw two innings, gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Chris Clemenson, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Anthony Villanueva went 2-for-5 for a RBI and J. Glienke went 1-for-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run and Dustin Mertz went 1-for-4. Marcus Wohl had a walk, ah Lamond and Ryan Froemke both had a walk.

Carter Thielke threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Darin Stanislawski threw 3 1/3 inning, he gave up two hit, two runs, five walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Alex Hexam, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Tosten Mann went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Thielke went 2-for-5 with a double. Jon Griffin went 1-for-4 with a double and Alex Hensch went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Darin Stanislawski and Tom Boser both went 1-for-4 and Austin Stanislawski had a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 10 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 8

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks, they were out hit twelve to six, they were aided by six walks. Robert Schleper threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Brayden Eiynck threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Will Mergen threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ethan Navratil went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Bennet Hilla went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Robert Schleper went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Owen Sunderman had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and a RBI. Drew Cramlet had two RBIs and Josh Becker went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Issac Nett had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Will Mergen was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Carson Holthaus had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For the Silverstreaks Will Funk threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Caden Sand threw 1/3 inning, he gave up six runs, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ty Reller, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and two walks. Logan Funk went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Carter Schiffler went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and two walks. Carter Birr went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Caden Sand went 2-for-6 with stolen base and he scored three runs. Brandon Holm went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Zach Birr went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Will Funk had a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs and Cole Funk scored a run.

ST. JOESPH JOES 21 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Anglers, they out hit them eighteen to three, including four doubles and they were aided by ten walks. Isaac Benesh threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run, and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, a walk and and he scored two runs and Lukas Theisen went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Noah Bissett went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Kiel Harrison went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs. John Huebsch went 3-for-4 with a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Hunter Bloomer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Craig Hern went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Andrew Karls went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Alvord went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Brandon Bissett had two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyson Zuhar had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Sam Schneider had a RBI and a walk. Peyton Joos went 1-for-1, Willie Willats went 1-for-1, Andrew Rott had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, James Anderson had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Tanner Staller went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Lukas Nyberg had a walk and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 1

The Royals defeated their league rival the Rangers, they out hit them five to three, including four doubles and aided by six walks. Luke Jokela threw five innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Boos threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Tyler Prom, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Brock Rothstein went 1-for-4, Jack Boos had a stolen base and a walk, Caleb Maddox had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kyle Budde had a walk.

The Rangers pitcher Bryce VanderBeek threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, six walks and he had two strikeouts. Bryce VanderBeek went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Russ Leyendecker had a RBI and a walk and Nick Utsch went 1-for-4. Brayden VanderBeek went 1-for-4 and Jordan Schleper had a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Schleper had a stolen base and Max Athmann had a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Brewers, they each collected six hits, Carson Geislinger threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Lane Harff threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brendan Ashton, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Block had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-1 with two stolen bases and Dan Berg went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger had a walk and he scored a run .

The Brewers Tyler Stang threw six innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. JT Harren threw three innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Max Kiffmeyer, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4 with a double. Logan Adams went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Tyler Stang went 1-for-3. Grady Brown went 1-for-2 and Luke Harren scored two runs. JT Harren had a walk and Jackson Sheetz was hit by a pitch.

ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 17 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 7

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them thirteen to ten, including two doubles, a triple and a home run. Brady Bautch threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up up seven hits, four runs and he had two strikeouts. Connor Lincoln threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brody Bautch went 2-for-4 with a home run for six RBIs and a walk. Damien Lincoln went 2-for-4 with a triple for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Tanner Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Alex Foehrenbacher went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Connor Lincoln went 2-for-4, with three stolen bases, a walk and he scored four runs. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dylan Rausch went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tanner Rausch went 1-for-4 and Derek Kuechle had a walk and he scored two runs.

Hawks Connor Holthaus threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he had two strikeouts. Ethan Holtz threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, five runs, and one walk. Jackson Geislinger threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks and Austin Schlangen threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and three runs.

Their offense was led by Austin Schlangen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Owen Nystedt went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tripp Mcann went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jackson Geislinger went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was a hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Cain Renner went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Carson Schmaltz went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs and Riley Geislinger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.