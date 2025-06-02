Prep Baseball Summaries – Monday, June 2nd

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

(SECTION PLAYOFFS/FRIDAY/SATURDAY 30th/31st)

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 4 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them nine to three, including three doubles. Carter Gwost threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Braxten Santala, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Jake Dahlberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bobby Toure went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Carter Gwost went 2-for-4 with a double. Joey Welinski went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Alex Thoma went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. John Ahlin went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Nate Sprang was hit by a pitch.

The Cardinals Landon Gess-Norling threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. G. Wimmer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Jackson Waltzing went 1-for-2 with a walk. Sam Anderson went 1-for-3 and Landon Gess-Norling was hit by a pitch.

HUTCHINSON TIGERS 6 ROCORI SPARTANS 4

The Tigers defeated their section rivals the Spartans, they out hit them eight to seven. H. Lien threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he had three strikeouts. L. Kurth threw 1/3 of an inning to close it out.

Their offense was led by N.Thode, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. B. Larson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and a stolen base. H. Lien went 1-for-4 for a RBI and M. Martin went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.

Max Fredin threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Tyler Prom threw four innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Cal Heying, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jace Griffin went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Caleb Maddox went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-4. Max Fredin was hit by a pitch and he scored a run an Zach Folkerts had a walk.

BIG LAKE HORNETS 11 BECKER BULLDOGS 1

The Hornets defeated their section rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them eight to zero and they were aided by seven walks. Jackson LaRoche threw two innings, gave up one run, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Owen Wilczek threw three innings, he recorded eight strikeouts.

The offense was led by Caleb Martin, he went 2-for-2, with a double for five RBIs, a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Conner Lundquist went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Austin Schleif went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Owen Wilczek had a walk and Jackson LaRoche had a stolen base, a walk, a RBI and he scored a run. Trenton Throolin went 2-for-3 with a walk and Blaine Varner went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cooper Cusick went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Brendon Goedker had four stolen bases, a walk and he scored three runs.

Bulldogs Ethyn Cantin threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, ten runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Austin Rimmer threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Hunter Pitrowski had a walk and he scored a run and Griffin Munsch had a walk.